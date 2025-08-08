The Adorable Vintage Gadget Used To Help Get Perfect Pie Crust
The "good ole days" often carry nostalgia about foods we loved that "just don't taste the same nowadays," or old-school tools that made cooking and baking easier but aren't available anymore. One of the cutest gadgets that we used to use is, luckily, still available, and it's the best thing to get the perfect pie crust.
That vintage tool is the pie bird, also known as a pie funnel, pie vent, or pie whistle. This whimsical little gadget serves an important function when making numerous types of pies. While it looks like a miniature ceramic bird poking out of the crust, it actually plays a vital role in helping bakers achieve a perfect, flaky top. Originally designed in the 1700s, pie birds were created to solve a common problem: soggy, collapsed pie crusts caused by too much steam buildup. By popping this little hollow, chimney-like figurine in the center of your pie, you allow steam to escape during baking, preventing a wet filling from turning your crust into a soft, doughy mess.
Steam is naturally produced as the filling heats up and then releases moisture, especially in pies with juicy fillings, even the ones made with unconventional fruit. Without a vent, this steam has nowhere to go and ends up soaking into the crust, which is very absorbent, or creating air bubbles that puff and crack the surface. The pie bird channels this vapor through its hollow body and out of its beak, acting like a pressure release valve.
How to use your pie bird for pie crust success
Using a pie bird is surprisingly easy, but there are a few steps to follow to get the best results. First, prepare your bottom crust and filling as usual. Before adding the top crust, place the pie bird in the center of the filling, pushing it down gently until it's standing securely, with just the top portion sticking up. The bird should be anchored firmly enough that it doesn't tip over during baking. You'll then pop your top crust over both the filling and the bird, using a knife to cut a small cross or circle where the beak pokes through, allowing it to vent freely.
As the pie bakes, the bird gets cracking with its work. Hot steam and bubbling juices are channeled upward through the hollow inside of the pie bird, where they escape harmlessly from the top. This helps to prevent those unpleasant soggy centers, any overflows, or a broken crust, especially in deep-dish pies with high liquid content. It's a subtle but effective trick to keep the crust both golden and crisp, with fewer chances of leakage or burning.
Cleanup is easy, too. Once the pie has cooled down, cut your slices around the pie bird — leaving it in helps to keep the pie's structure in place. Then wash it gently in warm, soapy water. Because it's made of ceramic, it's both durable and heat-resistant, making it a reusable staple in the kitchen.