The Adorable Vintage Gadget Used To Help Get Perfect Pie Crust

The "good ole days" often carry nostalgia about foods we loved that "just don't taste the same nowadays," or old-school tools that made cooking and baking easier but aren't available anymore. One of the cutest gadgets that we used to use is, luckily, still available, and it's the best thing to get the perfect pie crust.

That vintage tool is the pie bird, also known as a pie funnel, pie vent, or pie whistle. This whimsical little gadget serves an important function when making numerous types of pies. While it looks like a miniature ceramic bird poking out of the crust, it actually plays a vital role in helping bakers achieve a perfect, flaky top. Originally designed in the 1700s, pie birds were created to solve a common problem: soggy, collapsed pie crusts caused by too much steam buildup. By popping this little hollow, chimney-like figurine in the center of your pie, you allow steam to escape during baking, preventing a wet filling from turning your crust into a soft, doughy mess.

Steam is naturally produced as the filling heats up and then releases moisture, especially in pies with juicy fillings, even the ones made with unconventional fruit. Without a vent, this steam has nowhere to go and ends up soaking into the crust, which is very absorbent, or creating air bubbles that puff and crack the surface. The pie bird channels this vapor through its hollow body and out of its beak, acting like a pressure release valve.