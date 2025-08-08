Who Makes Kroger Peanut Butter?

We love a mystery as much as the next person, but it's always a bit of a thrill to uncover which manufacturers are behind our favorite private-label brands. We took a deep dive and uncovered that Wells Dairy is behind Walmart's Great Value ice cream, and that Keurig Green Mountain is the brand that makes Costco's Kirkland K-Cups, but there's always more to unearth. When it comes to Kroger's private-label products, the company has a passion for fresh ingredients, so it makes perfect sense that the Kroger brand peanut butter is made from a manufacturer that gets its peanuts from the surrounding area.

Kroger's private-label peanut butter is made by Tara Foods, one of the many manufacturing plants owned by Kroger. The facility is located in Albany, Georgia, and functions as a massive source of economic development in the area, both from the fact that it creates jobs and that it works with local farmers to source peanuts. This not only lowers the cost of production but also contributes to lower price points for customers, as well. Tara Foods produces about 25 million jars of peanut butter per year for the Kroger brand, sending the colorfully decorated containers to Kroger locations across the country and internationally.