7 Popular Dishes That Originated In Ancient Greece

Without the ancient Greeks, our world would look completely different. They invented modern mathematics and were among the first to live in a democracy (although it was a male-only democracy, it's worth pointing out). Of course, they were also the ones to give us the Olympic Games, and they have been credited with influencing everything from philosophy to medicine to poetry. Without them, we may not even have alarm clocks or central heating. And, it turns out, on top of all of this, the ancient Greeks may have also influenced what we eat, too.

The ancient Greeks invented everything from kebabs to pea soup to cheesecake. Yes, that's right, without this ancient civilization, The Cheesecake Factory might not exist. Ancient Greeks also probably made the first energy bar, which makes sense, given their love for athletics. Keep reading to find out more about some of the most popular dishes still eaten around the world today that likely originated in the days of ancient Greece.