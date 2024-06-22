The Ancient Origins Of Split Pea Soup

Soups are typically straightforward in their construction but possess a deeply nourishing quality. Just look at the best soup recipes; they reach for a simple pairing of ingredients that are delightfully aromatic in liquid form. It's a deeply human manner of cooking, with the earliest soup-like evidence tracing 20,000 B.C. to a cave in China. From there on out, soup never quite faded away and evolved into many renditions over the centuries. In fact, some of the most widespread soups trace back to ancient times.

One such example is the comfort classic: split pea soup. Made from a dried version of the legume, it's a tasty and functional dish with roots in ancient Greece. It's documented that vendors sold the soup streetside around the fourth or fifth century B.C. The dish caught on with the Romans, too — going by the name pultes pisanae, it was often prepared for the military.

Various split pea soup recipes continued through the early centuries and into the Middle Ages. Dried peas proved to be an economical foodstuff, ready for storage over winter months. Finally, the addition of ham came in the 17th century by way of Britain. The cured meat was introduced to increase the nutritional content of the dish and remained a fundamental addition in most versions of the dish.