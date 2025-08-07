The Favorite Ingredient Bobby Flay Says Shouldn't Be Taken For Granted

According to Bobby Flay, restaurant-quality crispy rice can be seasoned with a wide variety of flavors to please different crowds. The beloved celebrity chef is known to skip rinsing rice before cooking, instead heading straight to the pan. Once long-grain rice has been cooked with coconut milk, salt, pepper, and water, Flay layers the cool, fluffed rice into a cast-iron pan with heated oil until the bottom of the rice turns golden and crispy.

Pressing the rice down lightly with a spatula can help the bottom brown before the mass is flipped over to cook for another four or five minutes, until the other side turns to crispy perfection too. Once the rice is crispy and golden, servings can be crowned with chopped scallions. Crispy rice recipes can be further customized and modified with different finishing oils, herbs, and garnishes — truly, the only limit is your own imagination.

While Flay's crispy-coconut scallion rice is delicious enough to eat on its own, it can also be paired with your favorite proteins. You can add scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, or air-fried tofu. Vegetarians may want to add mushrooms to their dish, and those looking to bring a touch of heat can even finish it off with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil.