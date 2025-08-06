If You're New To Gluten-Free Baking, Here's The First Thing To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you can't eat foods containing gluten, baking will take some extra effort. Because most packaged and homemade baked goods are traditionally made with ingredients containing gluten — like the versatile all-purpose flour — you'll want to be extra careful in the kitchen if you're trying your hand at baking something gluten-free. As with many dietary sensitivities or restrictions, it's easy to make mistakes in gluten-free baking. One of the most important precautions you can take in this situation is to avoid do-it-yourself recipes — aka using a recipe you found online or in a cookbook that isn't gluten-free and guessing the best way to make it gluten-free. This is because not all gluten-free ingredients can work in a recipe not designed for them.

Whether you have celiac disease, have a loved one with an allergy, or you simply choose not to eat foods containing it, gluten can sometimes be hard to avoid. Without learning to skillfully read nutrition and ingredient labels or identify brands and products that are reliably gluten-free, it's easy to accidentally make a purchase that can put your health or another person's health at risk. Baking at home, especially, can present more of this risk because we tend to reach for things we know we already have on hand when we're making homemade cookies or trying our hand at a new fresh-baked sourdough recipe. If you're new to gluten-free baking, avoiding DIY methods is a great way to ensure that anyone enjoying your baked treats tastes only the love you made it with — sans gluten.