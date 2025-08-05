The Functional Piece Of Kitchen Furniture We Think Deserves A Comeback
Some of the inventions that have helped organize kitchens and get chefs cooking haven't all withstood the test of time, yet a few vintage kitchen features are making a return to households, and we are here for the results. Before custom shelving and careful carpentry helped homemakers stash and store equipment and ingredients, standalone furnishings known as Hoosier cabinets served as a kind of all-in-one solution for chefs.
Hoosier cupboards can be traced to manufacturers in Indiana, and the Hoosier state began cranking out these pieces for American homes in the early 1900s. The pieces remained fixtures in kitchens for several decades, as these free-standing works of art weren't only used to store kitchen materials but also offered features like flour bins and sifters, racks and hooks, bread boards, bread boxes, and secret storage areas. Some even boasted ant trips, writing areas, and pull-out ironing boards. We're fans of efficiency and organization in the kitchen, and though built-in counters and cabinets have taken over homes, these compact pieces deserve a second glance when it comes to outfitting kitchens and workspaces.
Make something old new again
Convenient shelving and drawers in an attractive furniture option that can be easily moved? It's a yes for us. Whether you use a Hoosier cabinet in your studio or kitchen, these beauties are ideal to keep utensils within easy reach and necessary tools tucked away until moments of need. If you're interested in finding an original piece to place in your home, you may want to pad your wallet, however, as antique Hoosier cabinets can run several thousands dollars. Unless you can make plans to build one from scratch, you may want to hunt around to find the best deal to outfit your intended home renovation projects.
Original Hoosier cabinets were finished with minimalistic, sleek finishes like lacquer or shellac until paint brightened up the pieces in the 1920s. Keep in mind that should you spot a Hoosier cabinet at a yard sale or flea market, you can customize your find with varying finishes after you take it home.