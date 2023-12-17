Keep All Your Favorite Kitchen Tools In A Countertop Bain For Easy Access

Are you a haphazard cook who's prone to running around in circles in the kitchen searching for a missing spatula? Then you need this tip in your life: Select your favorite kitchen tools and put them in a bain that sits on your countertop instead of keeping them in a disorganized drawer. But what is a bain anyway? It's simply a canister, jar, or container (like the little metal pot that goes in the base of a professional bain-marie) that chefs and line cooks use to place all their tools in while they work.

They keep it beside their cooking station, along with key ingredients like herbs and seasonings, as part of their mise en place. Mindfully selecting your most-used tools and placing them in a separate easy-access container has two great benefits. Firstly, it means you can grab your key utensils at speed and avoid wasting time searching for your favorite paring knife or slotted spoon. This results in speedier meals and snacks because you're using your time more efficiently.

Secondly, this useful system helps to keep your kitchen über-organized. Everything you need is in one crock and you don't need to open a drawer to put things back where they belong. It also means you can take washed items straight out of the dishwasher and plonk them into one canister in an upright position instead of storing them flat in a drawer where they can easily get jumbled up.