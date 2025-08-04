Waterloo's Absolute Best Sparkling Water Flavor Is This Iconic Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there anything more satisfying than the sound of cracking open a fresh can of sparkling water? Ice cold, bubbly, and refreshing — many people would probably go on to argue that, if there was, it'd be the first sip you take immediately after. Waterloo is one of the best sparkling water brands on the market today, and it cans and carbonates water in a range of 17 different flavors. From spiced mango sorbet to huckleberry cobbler, Waterloo offers tons of tasty options, 14 of which Tasting Table ranked, from best to worst. While black cherry and raspberry nectarine got our attention, it was the classic lemon-lime flavor that came out on top for delivering those exact marks.

Upon opening the lemon-lime flavored can of sparkling water from Waterloo and hearing the satisfyingly sweet hiss of the carbonation's escape, our taste tester noticed the immediate hit of the fruity, crisp smell of bright citrus to their nose and the taste of what can only be described as a sugar-less, lemon-lime soda. That's in the words of both our taste tester and other Waterloo customers. A lot of that can be handed down to just how carbonated Waterloo's sparkling waters are, but also Waterloo's impressive ability to deliver nostalgic flavors without leaving you with even a hint of an aftertaste. Lemon-lime is only its best demonstration of that.