Waterloo's Absolute Best Sparkling Water Flavor Is This Iconic Classic
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Is there anything more satisfying than the sound of cracking open a fresh can of sparkling water? Ice cold, bubbly, and refreshing — many people would probably go on to argue that, if there was, it'd be the first sip you take immediately after. Waterloo is one of the best sparkling water brands on the market today, and it cans and carbonates water in a range of 17 different flavors. From spiced mango sorbet to huckleberry cobbler, Waterloo offers tons of tasty options, 14 of which Tasting Table ranked, from best to worst. While black cherry and raspberry nectarine got our attention, it was the classic lemon-lime flavor that came out on top for delivering those exact marks.
Upon opening the lemon-lime flavored can of sparkling water from Waterloo and hearing the satisfyingly sweet hiss of the carbonation's escape, our taste tester noticed the immediate hit of the fruity, crisp smell of bright citrus to their nose and the taste of what can only be described as a sugar-less, lemon-lime soda. That's in the words of both our taste tester and other Waterloo customers. A lot of that can be handed down to just how carbonated Waterloo's sparkling waters are, but also Waterloo's impressive ability to deliver nostalgic flavors without leaving you with even a hint of an aftertaste. Lemon-lime is only its best demonstration of that.
Creative uses for Waterloo lemon-lime sparkling water
"It tastes like Sprite but without the sugar and calories!" writes one Target customer. "Shocked that it tastes just like Sprite without the sugar," writes another. One Amazon customer also writes, "Great on a hot day and the kids think it tastes like Sprite so double win in my book!" Meanwhile, another says, "I love this flavor! It just tastes like Sprite but no sugar." Obviously, being made from just purified carbonated water and natural flavors, Waterloo's lemon-lime sparkling water flavor is, in fact, water — but the quality and the flavors are clearly there. While it can be enjoyed equally as much on its own, its carbonation and taste make it an ideal option for mixing.
The lemon-lime flavor of this option from Waterloo makes it an obvious substitute for Sprite in mixed drinks or added to your wine or sangria for fizz. But, it's not just a worthy soda alternative. In fact, Waterloo's lemon-lime flavor works great in mocktail preparations too, with some customers even noting the cans have helped them curb their consumption of alcohol. You could easily add your favorite flavored syrup to a cup with ice and pour one of these cans over the top on a busy day, or combine it with your go-to variety of juice for something quick. However, if you want to elevate your homemade mocktails, you can experiment with muddling in citrus and herbs, as well.