Here's Why Some People A Put Coin In Their Freezer Before Leaving For A Trip

When packing for a trip or getting ready to go away, you probably have a to-do list in mind already. Things like "don't forget toothpaste" and "throw away the mushy bananas" (unless you want to make a quick, easy banana bread) are top of the list, but some people add an extra step to ensure their belongings stay protected while out of town. It involves leaving a coin (like the quarter you need for an Aldi cart) on top of a frozen cup of water in the freezer, but why the strange ritual?

This hack is designed to help determine if your home loses power while you're away, even for a few hours. The thought process is that if you return and the coin is still firmly on top of the ice, you never lost power. If you notice that the coin is below the surface of the ice or somewhere towards the middle of the frozen cup, it indicates that you lost power for a period of time.

Lastly, if the coin is fully sunken to the bottom of the ice, or you open the freezer to the coin at the bottom of a cup of liquid water, then you know the power went out for a dangerously long time. The whole "coin in the freezer" trick has been passed down by word of mouth for generations, though it gained popularity on social media about a decade ago and has swarmed the internet ever since.