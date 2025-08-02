10 Fish You Shouldn't Use For Sushi (And Why)

Sushi is one of those foods that looks like it can be executed simply at first glance, but done well it's an art form that hinges on precision, technique, and close attention to detail, and it all begins with choosing the correct fish. Freshness is only the first step. Some fish carry a higher possibility of parasites. Others simply don't work well in terms of texture or taste when consumed raw. Sustainability is another concern, and sometimes, you may not even be eating what the fish is claimed to be!

As sushi becomes more popular, restaurants have started to take a shortcut or jump on the bandwagon by adding fish to their menu that probably shouldn't be there. Be it mislabeled snapper, fish that can upset your stomach, or an endangered species, these alternatives can compromise both the safety and traditional integrity of a dish.

To gain a better understanding of what fish to avoid and why, we spoke with some sushi chefs. Okaru's Chef Marc Spitzer, Saijo's Kazuya Takebe, and Uchi West Hollywood's Joel Hammond gave industry insight into the kind of fish that, ideally, shouldn't be used for sushi. From health to ethical issues, their input helped shape the list below. If you care about what's on your sushi plate (and you really should), this guide will give you an idea of what fish to avoid when ordering or building your roll.