Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon Is Aged At Sea, But Is It Worth The Expensive Price Tag?

We admit, when sampling Jefferson's Ocean, we weren't completely impressed. Though the brand has come up with creative ways to bottle bourbon, the aged-at-sea variety docked itself onto our list of some of the worst bourbons you can shell out cash for. When opening our precious pocketbooks, we expect an unforgettable mouthfeel that rewards our investment. The Ocean we encountered failed to tow the line of what we were hoping to experience.

The idea is intriguing, however, as Jefferson's Master Blender decided to send barrels of bourbon onto boats to age, letting rising tides and salty air mature batches to perfection. Since 2008, barrels have traveled all over the world, crossing the equator and stopping at ports in various continents. Though one of the rules of bourbon-making is that it is made in America, aging barrels at sea isn't an exempt process. Jefferson's dumps bourbon into barrels before loading them onto ships, where the concealed liquid is held at the mercy of whipping winds and blustering currents.

As bourbon-bearing ships sail across the globe, changing temperatures build character in the spirits. The process results in a drink that can't be controlled, unfortunately, and this gamble is part of what you're paying for. At over $5 per serving, Jefferson's Ocean is the kind of liquid you would want to savor, yet some batches deliver noses of crème brûlée and tobacco, while others lead with a salty, briny expression.