Why We Can't Get Enough Of Golden Corral's Buffet Biscuits
One of the longest-standing chain buffets in the U.S., Golden Corral has an overwhelming selection of dishes, from pizza to fried chicken. Even if just want bite-sized portions of each Golden Corral menu item, you'd need multiple plates to sample all the dishes available. Of all the menu items the buffet chain offers, Golden Corral's buffet biscuits are by far some of the best.
Not only do we think that the humble biscuit is an underrated item at Golden Corral, but we also ranked it as one of the best Golden Corral menu items overall, coming in above beloved favorites like pot roast, timberline chili, and mac and cheese. The look of these biscuits is picture-perfect, exhibiting a golden-brown crust and light, flaky layers. It's love at first bite, with a decadent contrast of a surprisingly crunchy crust and a super moist, buttery, and flakey crumb that melts in your mouth. Where many biscuits need an extra spread of butter or a drizzle of honey, the savory, buttery flavor of Golden Corral's biscuits is so delicious, they don't need any embellishment. These biscuits are among our favorite casual dining biscuits, and they can easily go toe-to-toe with any chain restaurant's biscuit. Unlike most chain restaurants, Golden Corral is all-you-can-eat, which means there's an endless supply of them. Trust us — once you try one of these biscuits, you'll be going back for seconds and thirds!
Biscuits are the vessel for countless Golden Corral sandwiches
While they're perfect to enjoy on their own, biscuits are more versatile than you might think. And with the dozens of the proteins, sauces, condiments, and gravies at Golden Corral, there are countless ways to transform a biscuit from a side dish to a tasty slider. You could make a Thanksgiving-inspired biscuit slider with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and carved white meat turkey. Add Golden Corral fried catfish to a biscuit with tartar sauce and a fresh battered onion ring to make a terrific Deep South fish sandwich. Make a barbecue slider with pulled pork, fried pickles, coleslaw, and extra barbecue sauce. Pile on steak and eggs for a breakfast biscuit sandwich.
Of course, biscuits and gravy is one of the most famous Southern breakfast dishes on the planet. And you can get biscuits and gravy as a breakfast or lunch item off Golden Corral's menu. For that matter, you can make a Southern-themed lunch plate at the all-you-can-eat buffet by pairing biscuits with cheddar grits, fried shrimp, collard greens, and mac and cheese. Of course, there's nothing wrong with eating these immaculate biscuits by themselves or with Golden Corral's honey butter spread for added luxury.