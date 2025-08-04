Why We Can't Get Enough Of Golden Corral's Buffet Biscuits

One of the longest-standing chain buffets in the U.S., Golden Corral has an overwhelming selection of dishes, from pizza to fried chicken. Even if just want bite-sized portions of each Golden Corral menu item, you'd need multiple plates to sample all the dishes available. Of all the menu items the buffet chain offers, Golden Corral's buffet biscuits are by far some of the best.

Not only do we think that the humble biscuit is an underrated item at Golden Corral, but we also ranked it as one of the best Golden Corral menu items overall, coming in above beloved favorites like pot roast, timberline chili, and mac and cheese. The look of these biscuits is picture-perfect, exhibiting a golden-brown crust and light, flaky layers. It's love at first bite, with a decadent contrast of a surprisingly crunchy crust and a super moist, buttery, and flakey crumb that melts in your mouth. Where many biscuits need an extra spread of butter or a drizzle of honey, the savory, buttery flavor of Golden Corral's biscuits is so delicious, they don't need any embellishment. These biscuits are among our favorite casual dining biscuits, and they can easily go toe-to-toe with any chain restaurant's biscuit. Unlike most chain restaurants, Golden Corral is all-you-can-eat, which means there's an endless supply of them. Trust us — once you try one of these biscuits, you'll be going back for seconds and thirds!