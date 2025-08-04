The Worst Brand Of Ghee Comes From This Hugely Popular Big Box Store

Major grocery chains all have their budget-friendly store brand products that often rival more expensive name brand ones. Walmart's Great Value is one of the cheapest store brands out there, but is it better than name brands? As far as ghee is concerned, the answer is a resounding no.

We tasted and ranked 10 store-bought ghee brands, and Great Value came in dead last. While Great value ghee is certainly cheap, the low cost of the food resembles the low-quality product, from packaging to taste. The first thing we noticed was that Great Value ghee comes in a clear plastic bottle, a cost-cutting decision with major consequences for shelf life. Plastic can reduce the shelf life of ghee by increasing the rate of oxidation and potentially leaking harmful chemicals into it. Furthermore, just as we've observed with olive oil bottle colors, a dark bottle will prevent oxidation while a clear bottle speeds it up even more by exposing the contents inside to light.

Poor packaging rendered the poor results we feared. After a taste of Great Value ghee, we were underwhelmed to say the least. Everything from the aroma to the flavor was bland and forgettable. Absent were the notes of caramelized richness and the kind of complexity ghee is known to impart on everything you cook it with. Leave this one on the shelf and pay a bit more for better quality.