The Worst Brand Of Ghee Comes From This Hugely Popular Big Box Store
Major grocery chains all have their budget-friendly store brand products that often rival more expensive name brand ones. Walmart's Great Value is one of the cheapest store brands out there, but is it better than name brands? As far as ghee is concerned, the answer is a resounding no.
We tasted and ranked 10 store-bought ghee brands, and Great Value came in dead last. While Great value ghee is certainly cheap, the low cost of the food resembles the low-quality product, from packaging to taste. The first thing we noticed was that Great Value ghee comes in a clear plastic bottle, a cost-cutting decision with major consequences for shelf life. Plastic can reduce the shelf life of ghee by increasing the rate of oxidation and potentially leaking harmful chemicals into it. Furthermore, just as we've observed with olive oil bottle colors, a dark bottle will prevent oxidation while a clear bottle speeds it up even more by exposing the contents inside to light.
Poor packaging rendered the poor results we feared. After a taste of Great Value ghee, we were underwhelmed to say the least. Everything from the aroma to the flavor was bland and forgettable. Absent were the notes of caramelized richness and the kind of complexity ghee is known to impart on everything you cook it with. Leave this one on the shelf and pay a bit more for better quality.
More negative reviews and what makes a good ghee
We confirmed our low ranking for Great Value ghee with other negative reviews on Walmart's website. Where we noted an absence of flavor and aroma, a good chunk of the one-star reviews used the term "rancid" to describe its flavor and aroma. One customer said, "You do not want this ghee. It is flat and nasty. Rancid, soupy, grainy. I learned my lesson in trying to save a few cents." For a few cents more, you'll be much more satisfied with your purchase.
Of course, you could save a lot more than a few cents by making your own ghee and storing it properly at home. Simmering and skimming a pound of butter slowly over the span of about 20 minutes will render 2 cups of ghee. The key to good ghee is letting the final bits of milk solids that remain turn a golden brown, thereby imparting that caramelized nutty flavor it's known for. Our favorite ghee brands, Organic Valley and Carrington Farms, both offer a burst of sweetness, a mild nuttiness from the browned milk solids, and a smooth, gentle finish. If you're wondering what to make with it other than your favorite Indian dishes, you can use ghee for your next batch of scrambled eggs or to baste flame-grilled meats and vegetables. Unlike butter, ghee can certainly take the heat and won't burn as fast!