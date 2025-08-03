What To Consider When Creating A Home Bar So The Booze Flows With Ease

Many of us do more of our imbibing at home, which makes investing in a home bar worthwhile — it's a stylish addition and appealingly convenient as you can keep all of your beverage needs organized in one spot. However, to capitalize on that convenience, there are factors crucial to remember. Chief among them is the actual size of your bar, according to Artem Kropovinsky, principal of New York interior design firm Arsight Studio. He shared some expert design insight with Tasting Table.

"Start with [the] question, 'how will this bar be used?'" Kropovinsky says. "Is it more of a personal evening ritual or for entertaining guests? The answer will define everything, from lighting to lifestyle. The bar should not just look good, it should reflect your lifestyle." Before you get to choices like lighting or the most essential cocktail glasses, you need to know what size your bar will be to inform where you're putting it and how you're building it or shopping for an existing piece. The right size depends on whether you're planning to just mix drinks or want to have seating too.

"Standard bar height is about 42 inches, with bar stools around 30 inches high," Kropovinsky says. "If it's more of a counter-height bar, aim for 36 inches with 24- to 26-inch stools." For width, he adds, five feet should be the perfect amount for storage, a mini fridge, a sink if you want a wet bar, and space for prep.