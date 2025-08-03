How Food Qualifies As A Good Source Of Nutrients To The FDA

It's no secret that the marketing world is full of gray areas. Eye-catching descriptors on grocery store labels have an infamous tendency toward ambiguity. Not all canned tuna sold in the U.S. is actually dolphin-safe, even if its label says otherwise, and is it really a good idea to buy clearance-sticker steak? How can consumers help but feel a tad wary? Luckily, when it comes to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nutrient content labeling, there's no room for "open to interpretation."

In order to be labeled as a "good source" of a certain nutrient, per FDA regulation, the product must contain "10-19% of the DV [Daily Value] per RACC [Reference Amounts Customarily Consumed]," according to the National Academies Press. These labels "may be used on main dishes to indicate that the product contains a food that meets the definition, and the food that is the subject of the claim is clearly identified."

Ranking slightly above "good source" in the FDA labeling hierarchy is the "high" source label. Per FDA regulation, a food item is a "high" source of nutrients if it contains 20% or more of the DV. These quantifiable differences might distinguish a serving of broccoli as "a high source of vitamin D" from a handful of almonds as "a good source of protein," for example.