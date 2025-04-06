Is It A Good Idea To Buy Clearance-Sticker Steak At The Grocery Store?

For budget-concious foodies, grocery shopping in 2025 can feel like playing "the floor is lava" while being chased by a bear — especially when it comes to buying meat. Spotting a clearance sticker on a nice steak might feel like a reason to celebrate, but is it? The short answer: It depends on how soon you plan to cook it.

According to sustainability firm Recycle Track Systems, the majority of food waste is due to wary home cooks misinterpreting "sell-by" labels (and others like them) on food that's totally safe to eat, leading them to toss it out unnecessarily. Navigating the clearance meat section is sort of like a public version of the private ritual where you gingerly sniff the milk carton to decide whether that "it went bad three days ago" label is lying.

If you spy clearance steak with an approaching "best by" or "use by" date, that simply means it doesn't have another week to wait around on the grocery store display before getting bought and cooked. It's totally fine to bring home and cook tonight or tomorrow without having to worry about losing quality. That said, it's a good idea to plan to use these "pushing it" meats as soon as possible after bringing them home from the store (within two days, says the USDA). Alternatively, you can tightly plastic-wrap and pop that steak in the freezer for use up to six or eight months later.