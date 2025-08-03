The Huge Problem With Swapping Out Your Cake's Cane Sugar For A Different Sweetener

Cake fails; both beginner and professional bakers have been there. You're excited to experiment with a new cake recipe, visualizing a window-display-worthy cake, only to be met with a creation more suited to a haunted house. Often, the problem occurs when you're experimenting with substituting cane sugar with another sweetener. So why is cane sugar, which is different from granulated, hard to replace? According to Joy Wilson, a pro baker and cookbook author, cane sugar does more than just make your cake taste delicious; it also keeps your cake structurally sound.

"Sugar helps with moisture, browning, and tenderness of our baked goods," explains Wilson. Wilson, who is also known as Joy the Baker, told Tasting Table that sugar binds ingredients together, without drying them out. "It locks in water, keeps the crumb soft, and even helps with leavening by aerating butter when you cream them together," explains Wilson.

Artificial sweeteners, in particular, fall short when it comes to cake baking. Unlike cane sugar, they don't melt smoothly, and your cake will lack that light, tender texture you typically expect when biting into a well-baked cake. According to Wilson, that's "because some [artificial sweeteners] don't caramelize or retain moisture, so your cake might turn out dry or not rise properly."