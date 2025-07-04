What To Consider Before Substituting Liquid Sweetener For Sugar, According To An Expert

When it comes to baking, precision is everything. Unlike cooking, where a little creative flair can be rewarding, baking is an exact science, with carefully designed recipes that ensure a delicious final product. Though there are so many sweeteners out there that aren't sugar, substituting them in your favorite cookie or cake recipe can yield unpredictable results, creating undesirable textures and flavors. For example, while it may seem simple to swap traditional granulated sugar for a liquid sweetener, expert baker and cookbook author Erin Jeanne McDowell says to tread carefully.

"Substituting sugar with liquid sweeteners can seriously throw off the ratio," McDowell explains, "and these ingredients vary drastically in weight and volume, so they can't be substituted 1:1." For instance, using agave syrup in place of sugar adds a significant amount of moisture to your recipe, which results in a more liquidy batter or dough. As a result, this throws off the amount of time your baked good needs in the oven, potentially giving it a denser, more unappetizing bite in the process.

But it's not just texture that's impacted either. "In addition, many liquid sweeteners actually carry a notably different sweetness level or flavor," McDowell notes. "For example, honey can be a very strong flavor if used as the only sweetener in a recipe, fully taking over the flavor profile." Essentially, if your baked good is chock-full of delicate flavors, like our blueberry-lavender coffee cake, its subtle, nuanced notes might be muted by an overpowering liquid sugar like maple syrup or molasses.