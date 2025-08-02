The Unexpected Way To Upcycle A Broken Toaster In Your Kitchen

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, over two million small appliances are thrown away every year (via Consumer Reports). From microwaves to coffee makers, blenders, and even toasters, when a kitchen appliance breaks, many people are more likely to toss and replace it than to get out the tools and do a repair. Only a small percentage of these broken appliances are recycled, which means loads of metal and plastic end up in landfills. With a little creativity, many of these items can be upcycled into useful conversation pieces that will spotlight crafting and environmental concerns, including toasters.

When it comes to upcycling kitchen goods, we usually think about teacups, pans, and even clay pots for baking bread. But what about broken appliances that will likely end up in a landfill if we don't give them a new life? It may seem like you're saving just one toaster, but that conversation starter could begin a whole trend. When it comes to upcycling a toaster, there are many creative things you can do with it that don't involve bread.

One adorable idea is to turn a broken toaster into a tissue dispenser that can keep you from throwing away every broken toaster for the rest of your life. It's pretty simple to do the upcycle. All you have to do is remove the cord so it doesn't accidentally get plugged in. Then, remove the toaster's guts, including the heating element and the bread rack, to make room for the tissues.