The Popular Burger King Menu Item You Won't Find At Any US Locations

As an international fast food chain, Burger King has locations well beyond the United States, and the menu differs in each country. One particular item that a lot of international locations serve to their customers is notably missing from the U.S. menu, despite having a long history in the States; we're talking about the salad.

The U.S. is by no means the only country without the Burger King salads. Canada, the UK, Ireland, and South Africa, for example, don't have them either. Among the countries that do serve BK salads, however, there is no one golden standard, and the offerings range from hearty main salads to smaller sides. Argentina, also the home to one of the world's most unique Burger King locations, offers two types of Caesar salads and a tuna salad. In Switzerland, you can choose between a large chicken or veggie salad (with crispy vegetarian nuggets) and a smaller side salad without any added protein. Puerto Rico serves a Caesar salad, cranberry salad, and a garden salad with veggie nuggets — all made with locally-grown Salanova lettuce. There's also the side salad with just lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, and onion. On the flip side, some countries keep their salad lineup very minimal. In Spain, Germany, and even China, you'll only find one small, basic salad on the menu.