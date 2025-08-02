Why Covering Chocolate While It's Tempering Is A Major Mistake

Making a batch of chocolate-dipped strawberries? To achieve the inviting glossy sheen found on store-bought treats, you'll need to master the art of tempering your chocolate. Just bear one thing in mind: Never cover your chocolate while it's tempering or setting otherwise it can create an unwanted white residue on the surface called a bloom.

Melting and cooling chocolate for tempering purposes can be hit and miss if you haven't done it before. Heat it for too long and it can easily scorch and take on a burnt smell or seize up and turn into an unusable grainy mass that's no use for coating homemade truffles. On the other hand, fail to cool it down swiftly and it won't have that characteristic snap. This is why using a thermometer is key. You'll need to melt your chocolate, cool it down, and heat it again (each time reaching a very specific temperature) to temper it correctly. Once you've used this tempered chocolate to coat candies, mold into bars, or create a shell for cakes and desserts, you should leave it uncovered to encourage the air to flow around it. Restricting the airflow by placing your treats in a lidded container will cause the surface to develop a white or greyish coating, known as a bloom in professional chocolatier circles. While bloomed chocolate is safe to eat, it doesn't look appealing, so always leave your prepared chocolate treats uncovered as they cool and set.