Where To Get The Best Gluten-Free Cookies In New York City

New York City is home to some of the best gluten-free food in the world. From delicious gluten-free pizza to bagels, pasta, and more,it's a great place to eat if you're gluten-free. You don't even have to miss out on one of New York's most popular eats: cookies. With thousands of bakeries and coffee shops selling their own twists on the beloved sweet treat, it's hard not to crave one after a day exploring. But if you're gluten-free, where should you go for a quality cookie?

I've lived in New York City for nearly 10 years, but I've only been gluten-free for three. After making the switch, I've carefully built an arsenal of great places around the city that have top-tier gluten-free cookies, and I'm excited to share them with you. These cookies are not only the best gluten-free cookies that I've had in the city, but the spots that sell them are also great. I've included spots like family-owned bakeries, chain coffee shops, and famous cookie stores. Keep reading to find out where to get your next tasty treat.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.