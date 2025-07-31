Where To Get The Best Gluten-Free Cookies In New York City
New York City is home to some of the best gluten-free food in the world. From delicious gluten-free pizza to bagels, pasta, and more,it's a great place to eat if you're gluten-free. You don't even have to miss out on one of New York's most popular eats: cookies. With thousands of bakeries and coffee shops selling their own twists on the beloved sweet treat, it's hard not to crave one after a day exploring. But if you're gluten-free, where should you go for a quality cookie?
I've lived in New York City for nearly 10 years, but I've only been gluten-free for three. After making the switch, I've carefully built an arsenal of great places around the city that have top-tier gluten-free cookies, and I'm excited to share them with you. These cookies are not only the best gluten-free cookies that I've had in the city, but the spots that sell them are also great. I've included spots like family-owned bakeries, chain coffee shops, and famous cookie stores. Keep reading to find out where to get your next tasty treat.
Noglu
Near Central Park on the Upper East Side, there is a fully gluten-free restaurant called Noglu. Here, you can get a variety of gluten-free foods like breakfast sandwiches, salads, and of course, baked goods. The restaurant has seating both indoors and outdoors, and tends not to be overcrowded. Each time I've visited, I've enjoyed the calm ambiance, trendy, sleek decor, and delicious food.
I've tried Noglu's chocolate chip cookie as well as its peanut chocolate chip cookie — and both are truly delightful. The chocolate chip cookie is a lighter, fluffier cookie with a moist and chewy consistency. The chocolate chips are incredibly rich and the overall flavor is sweet and delicious. The peanut chocolate chip cookie has a crumblier consistency (think of a Chips Ahoy! cookie) and a smooth peanut butter taste. The chocolate chips make this an enjoyably balanced cookie. This is the perfect place to stop for a treat after you've just walked through Central Park or have finished visiting museums on Museum Mile.
(646) 895-9798
1260 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10128
Chloe.
If you're in the mood for a trendy brunch spot Chloe. is one of my favorites. It has an airy, sophisticated, and chic interior, and the food matches the vibe perfectly. There are many gluten-free alternatives on the menu, like gluten-free buns for burgers, gluten-free bread for sandwiches, and more. It also lists the allergens for every item on the menu.
Chloe.'s classic chocolate chip cookie looks like the kind that you'd make in the oven at home — adorably imperfect, gooey, and not too big. It has large chocolate chips on top, which adds a bit of character. The taste meets expectations to a T. It's perfectly sweet, has a slightly chewy consistency, and the larger chips add a bit of a velvety smooth texture as well. It doesn't disintegrate in your mouth like many gluten-free cookies do, and it hits the spot.
(646) 703-0920
185 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012
Levain Bakery
Levain Bakery is one of the most popular bakeries in all of New York City. It first opened in 1995, when two friends decided to bring their baking skills together in one establishment. It started out as a bread shop, but the famous Levain cookie is what put the shop on the map. The owners were also triathletes, and they decided to whip up a chocolate chip walnut cookie to fuel their workouts. The cookie ended up being a fan favorite. Today, there are nine locations throughout New York City as well as a few more scattered around the country that sell the famous cookie.
The iconic chocolate chip walnut cookie is known for its large circumference and softball-like shape. The store sells a gluten-free version of the exact same cookie, and it also happens to be vegan. This cookie is absolutely extraordinary and unlike anything else I've had in the gluten-free baked goods world. It's crunchy on the outside, yet satisfyingly moist in the center. The walnuts add a nice crunch and slight bitterness to juxtapose the cookie's smooth and sweet profile. If you're looking for a cookie that will fill you up, Levain is the place to stop.
Multiple locations
Green Lane Coffee
Green Lane Coffee has just two locations in New York City: on the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side. Its small, unassuming coffee shops sell incredibly high-quality coffee. This is my personal go-to spot for an iced matcha latte on a hot summer day. You should have seen my surprise when I realized that the store sold a gluten-free cookie.
It's a tahini chocolate chip cookie, and it really is unlike any other chocolate chip cookie on this list. It has a delightfully salty character to it, which isn't really something that many people would say about a chocolate chip cookie. You can actually see the large salt crystals on top — and clearly taste them as well. That, matched with the sweetness of the tiny little chocolate chips that are mixed throughout, creates the most perfectly balanced flavor. I'm also a huge fan of the texture of this cookie. It's a bit thicker than most, and it's very chewy and feels full in your mouth. It takes a while to chew each bite, which allows you to really taste all of the flavors that are layered in it.
Multiple locations
Maman
New York isn't a stranger to chain coffee shops, and some are definitely better than others. One of my personal favorites is Maman, which is also a bakery and restaurant. There are over 20 locations spread across NYC, making it a dependable place to stop when you're out and about. The main attraction here tends to be the innovative tea and coffee flavors. A cookie is a must to accompany your drink.
While there is an entire bakery counter at each shop, the gluten-free cookie is packaged and placed by the register. It's a vegan chai chocolate chip cookie, and it truly is the perfect match for any of Maman's signature drinks. The cookie is actually made fresh by Sans Bakery. It's a thinner cookie, reminiscent of a gingersnap in texture, and very flavorful. It isn't overly sweet, and the chai spice shines through effortlessly. This is a lighter, more earthy-tasting cookie, so I recommend this if you don't need something filling.
Multiple locations
The Drama Book Shop
As a theater and book nerd, The Drama Book Shop is one of my favorite places in all of New York City. It's a haven filled with plays, music scores, books, merchandise, and even pop-ups which feature different Broadway shows. There is also a café in the back, which unassumingly serves some of the best coffee in town. Sometimes, there are specials where the coffees are named in honor of a Broadway show.
The Drama Book Shop café always has a chocolate gluten-free cookie available among its variety of baked goods. I've had this cookie several times, and each time it satisfies me completely. The flavor is an overwhelming chocolate explosion, and the richness of both the taste and texture makes it feel like it's a cookie from a gourmet restaurant. It's delightfully chewy and the chocolate itself tastes like a mix of both milk and dark chocolates.
(212) 944-0595
266 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018
Modern Bread and Bagel
Modern Bread and Bagel is home to one of my favorite gluten-free bagel spots in New York City. It's an entirely gluten-free facility, and sells items like pizza, bagels, cakes, donuts, and cookies. There are three locations in the city, and each offers different baked goods from day to day. Many times, there are special cookies available, like pink frosted sugar cookies or M&M cookies — which I definitely recommend trying if you come across them.
If you're in the mood for a classic chocolate chip cookie, that's one item that Modern Bread and Bagel always has on hand. It's a thicker-sized cookie, but it isn't dense. It has an even texture throughout, and is fairly light and fluffy. There are dark chocolate chips that are generously mixed throughout, and it pairs well with the sweet dough. The cookie doesn't fall apart while eating it, which is a rarity for gluten-free cookies. It remains compact, chewy, and delicious.
Multiple locations
Pura Vida Miami
Pura Vida Miami first opened in Miami, Florida, and it has recently made its way to New York City. Now, there are five locations throughout the city. It's a trendy spot that focuses a lot on health and wellness, offering items like superfood smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, and more. What's even better is that the restaurant has tons of gluten-free options, so you can get just about anything on the menu made to be gluten-free.
Pura Vida Miami has one gluten-free cookie on the menu, and it's not just your average cookie. This tahini sesame chocolate chip cookie is approximately the size of my hand, is about 1-inch thick, and has a generous layer of sesame seeds on top. Overall, the cookie has a soft and fluffy consistency, and not an overload of chocolate chips. The sesame seeds, combined with the dough, create a unique and addicting flavor. The seeds create a shell-like exterior, adding a crunch to every single bite. It also comes pre-wrapped, presumably to limit as much cross-contamination with gluten as possible.
Multiple locations
By The Way Bakery
By The Way Bakery is a fantastic, completely gluten-free and dairy-free bakery. With locations on the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side, it's a quaint and charming shop that offers just about every type of sweet treat you could imagine. There are many options when it comes to cookies. For a more classic cookie, you could get a chocolate chip or a fudge brownie one. They are both about the size of a large palm and aren't very thick. The fudge brownie cookie is incredibly chewy and bursts with pure chocolate goodness. The chocolate chip is a little bit less sweet and indulgent, and has a soft and delicate texture. It fits the bill for the perfect, simple chocolate chip cookie that every gluten-free eater craves.
For more interesting cookies, one of the best sellers is the almond cookie, which is a small and round cookie that has a light and sweet taste. It's the perfect cookie to pair with a tea or coffee, with an earthier and not overly sweet flavor profile. There are also the coconut pecan chewies, which are like a mixture of a coconut macaroon and a chocolate chip cookie. They were flavorful, sweet, and indulgent.
Multiple locations
Posh Pop Bakeshop
Posh Pop Bakeshop is an entirely gluten-free bakery that sells an overwhelming amount of delicious treats, including cookies. While it only has two locations in New York City, it also ships out-of-state. The shop is bright pink, has lots of places to sit, and is a lively and fun environment. It offers many cookies, including Funfetti, s'mores, classic chocolate chip, and the delicious gluten-free Samoa.
Samoas were always my favorite Girl Scout Cookies growing up, and Posh Pop's are giant, gluten-free versions of them. It has a chewy caramel top that's drizzled with a quality dark chocolate, with small pieces of coconut mixed throughout. The crunchy base is like a shortbread, and then there is a thick layer of dark chocolate on the bottom. It's incredibly sweet, has a clear distinction between flavors and textures, and it truly satisfies that Girl Scout cookie itch.
Multiple locations
Postcard Bakery
For an authentic Japanese bakery, Postcard Bakery is the place to go. Every single item in the store is made gluten-free, and I consider them incredibly unique compared to things you'd usually find in a bakery. It's located in the West Village, and is a small, chic, and Instagram-worthy place to stop while exploring the neighborhood.
I've tried two of Postcard's gluten-free cookies: the miso shortbread cookie and the sesame miso chocolate chip cookie. Both are absolutely out of this world and, dare I say, my favorite on this list. The shortbread reminds me of Christmas cookies that I'd eat as a child (before I went gluten-free), and they fill me with immediate delight with every bite. It's a bit thick, and has the perfect crumbly consistency that shortbread should have. Its flavor is extremely buttery and the icing adds a touch of sweetness to it. The miso sesame chocolate chip has a savory twist with the miso and sesame flavorings, and the chocolate chips offer a kick of sweetness that satisfies every craving.
31 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014
Schmackary's
Schmackary's is one of the most well-known cookie shops in New York City. The flagship store is located in the heart of the Theater District, and is a great place to go after dinner and a show. While there are many wonderful hidden gems that aren't tourist traps in this area, I must admit that Schmackary's does attract tourists. The caveat here is that the cookies are absolutely worth the attention.
Schmackary's rotates its cookie offerings every day. The flavors tend to be zany, mouth-watering, and admittedly a bit odd. When I found out I couldn't eat gluten anymore, one of the worst things was that I couldn't have Schmackary's. Luckily, it's added a few gluten-free cookies to its rotation, like sweet corn, strawberries and cream, and mint mojito. I've only tried the mint mojito so far, and it's truly delicious. The texture of the cookie is somewhere between a shortbread and a regular cookie base, and it has the lightest mint flavoring that brightens up the flavor profile. There's a drizzle of vanilla icing on top that adds sweetness, and an aftertaste of lime surprises you at the very end. It's complex in flavor yet not too heavy, so it's perfect to grab before heading to a Broadway show.
Multiple locations
Seven Grams Caffé
Seven Grams Caffé is a coffee and bake shop with three locations in New York City. I first discovered it when I saw people on TikTok going crazy over its chocolate chip cookie, saying it's one of the best in the entire city. The cookies are described as gooey and decadent, with "ooey gooey" even written on some of the packaging. I was ecstatic to find out it had a gluten-free version as well.
This cookie is made with tahini, olive oil, gluten-free oat flour, vegan dark chocolate chips, and sesame seeds placed on top. These ingredients together create an absolutely magical cookie. It truly doesn't taste like it's gluten-free or vegan. The exterior of the cookie is crunchy, but the inside is one of the most velvety and smooth interiors I've ever had. It's most likely the olive oil that helps to create a moist and even texture. Overall, this is a complete melt-in-your-mouth cookie that is absolutely worth trying.
Multiple locations
Culture Espresso
One of my favorite coffee shops in New York City, Culture Espresso, is also home to one of my favorite gluten-free cookies in the city. I love to stop here to catch up with a friend because its locations have great seating, an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere, and delicious coffee and cookies. Depending on the day, the shop usually has both a gluten-free peanut butter chocolate cookie and a regular peanut butter cookie.
The peanut butter cookie tastes exactly like the homemade peanut butter cookie recipes that I used to grow up making. They are filled with what tastes like peanut butter chips, which have a smooth, sweet character. The exterior of the cookie is nice and crunchy, but the inside feels buttery, rich, and indulgent. This is definitely one of the sweetest gluten-free cookies that I've had in the city, making it the perfect dessert. It scratches every itch when it comes to sweetness, flavor, and textural satisfaction — all things that aren't easy to achieve when making gluten-free sweets.
Multiple locations
Methodology
When choosing where to get the best gluten-free cookies in New York City, I considered many different factors. First and foremost, each cookie had to have a texture that didn't immediately crumble apart when bitten into, and its taste had to be good enough that I'd want to go back and buy it again. I've tried many gluten-free cookies throughout NYC, and some most definitely didn't make this list.
In addition to requiring a solidly delicious gluten-free cookie, I also made sure to include a wide variety of flavors in this list. While there are many chocolate chip cookies on it, some have their own unique twist. There are other, more interesting flavors as well — if that's what you're in the mood for. Lastly, I made sure to include only places that are enjoyable to visit. Spots that were clean, had a good atmosphere, and extra perks like great coffee or food helped round out the list.