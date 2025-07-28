This Week's Crumbl Menu Lineup Debuts A Skillet Cookie We've Been Waiting For

There are very few things that could make Mondays exciting, but cookies are for sure at the top of that list. For fans of Crumbl, the weekly rotating dessert menu makes Mondays nearly as thrilling as Christmas morning, as they rush to try the new lineup. This week, from July 28 to August 2, 2025, the highlight of the menu is the Snickerdoodle Skillet Cookie that's been hyped on social media since June.

If you didn't know, Crumbl often allows customers to test its cookies at certain locations before they are released nationwide. Back in June, the Snickerdoodle Skillet Cookie was sampled by some lucky Crumbl-goers, but now it can be enjoyed by everyone. It's a vanilla cookie rolled in loads of cinnamon sugar, which is a key difference between sugar and snickerdoodle cookies. It also comes topped with cinnamon mousse, bits of cinnamon streusel, and melted white chocolate. Yum.

Crumbl usually nails the skillet cookies with the moist, soft texture and the tasty, on-point flavors, much like it did with its recently-released skillet cookie for toffee lovers. Another flavor-loaded cookie on the menu right now is the Peanut Butter Crisp Cookie ft. Butterfinger, which pays homage to the candy by bringing together creamy peanut butter and melted chocolate — and it wouldn't be Crumbl if the cookie wasn't also topped with real pieces of Butterfinger bar.