This Week's Crumbl Menu Lineup Debuts A Skillet Cookie We've Been Waiting For
There are very few things that could make Mondays exciting, but cookies are for sure at the top of that list. For fans of Crumbl, the weekly rotating dessert menu makes Mondays nearly as thrilling as Christmas morning, as they rush to try the new lineup. This week, from July 28 to August 2, 2025, the highlight of the menu is the Snickerdoodle Skillet Cookie that's been hyped on social media since June.
If you didn't know, Crumbl often allows customers to test its cookies at certain locations before they are released nationwide. Back in June, the Snickerdoodle Skillet Cookie was sampled by some lucky Crumbl-goers, but now it can be enjoyed by everyone. It's a vanilla cookie rolled in loads of cinnamon sugar, which is a key difference between sugar and snickerdoodle cookies. It also comes topped with cinnamon mousse, bits of cinnamon streusel, and melted white chocolate. Yum.
Crumbl usually nails the skillet cookies with the moist, soft texture and the tasty, on-point flavors, much like it did with its recently-released skillet cookie for toffee lovers. Another flavor-loaded cookie on the menu right now is the Peanut Butter Crisp Cookie ft. Butterfinger, which pays homage to the candy by bringing together creamy peanut butter and melted chocolate — and it wouldn't be Crumbl if the cookie wasn't also topped with real pieces of Butterfinger bar.
This week's lineup also features a super summery cheesecake
On the more classic-cookie side, this week's Double Chocolate Chip Cookie comes with double the chocolate and a sprinkle of sea salt. Then there's the Cake Batter Cookie, for those of us who have to fight the urge to eat the batter every time we're making a cake. It's topped with cream cheese frosting and bits of cake-flavored cookie balls. Don't underestimate the simplicity of this cookie, though — one person who tried it wrote on Crumbl's website that they would leave their boyfriend for this cookie, and we honestly believe them. If you're not in the mood for a cookie-related breakup, you could go for the citrusy Lemon Bar Cookie, which marries a lemon cookie with a lemon bar topping, plus some powdered sugar for added sweetness.
Another significantly summery dessert at Crumbl this week is the Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake, which is a bit of an upgrade from the super basic vanilla Strawberry Cheesecake released earlier this year. This cheesecake has a gentle strawberry flavor (which some deem slightly too gentle, to be fair) paired with a cookies and cream crust and chocolate ganache. Want to lean even more into the chocolate? The final dessert on the menu for this last week of July is the Oreo-themed Cookies & Cream Tres Leches Cake — a proper dark chocolate cake, moistened with tres leches sauce and topped with whipped cream and cookie crumble. We'll take one of each, please!