Crumbl Debuts New Cheesecake In A Super Basic Flavor
Any announcement of a new flavor or new dessert is a red-letter day for Crumbl fans. The cookie giant caught fans' attention again this week when it announced the arrival of two new dessert options, including a classic after-dinner favorite: Strawberry cheesecake.
To even the most ardent Crumbl fans, the strawberry shortcake may seem too basic an option, but Crumbl has done its best to put its own spin on the classic dessert. Crumbl's cheesecake consists of a "classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with house-made strawberry jam and a dollop of whipped cream."
The cheesecake is one of two dessert options announced by Crumbl for the week of January 13-18. The other is a S'mores Cake, which consists of "layers of graham and chocolate cake layered with melted milk chocolate, marshmallow buttercream, and topped with a sprinkle of graham crumbs." Crumbl previously offered a salted caramel cheesecake earlier this month that was a hit with customers and had success with lemon cake and Tres Leches cake among its many offerings last year.
Already a hit cookie
While some Crumbl enthusiasts may raise their eyebrows at the addition of a strawberry cheesecake to the menu, the company has already successfully recreated the dessert in cookie form. Crumbl's chilled strawberry shortcake cookie incorporates all the elements people love about strawberry shortcake — especially the berries.
The chewy chilled cookie is topped with whipped cream, strawberry jam, and fresh strawberries, to instantly evoke the taste of its bigger counterpart. The cookie has drawn rave reviews from customers, some of whom have claimed it as their all-time favorite Crumbl cookie.
Though the cheesecake has only been available for a short time, it seems to be a hit. In addition to having an average rating of 4.65 stars on Crumbl's website, customers have applauded the new addition, including one reviewer on Crumbl's website, who said "You can't go wrong with cheesecake. I love it." While there are plenty of Crumbl offerings we wish were available year-round, the new strawberry cheesecake is sure to appeal to fans of the iconic dessert during its limited run.