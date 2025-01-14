Crumbl Debuts New Cheesecake In A Super Basic Flavor

Any announcement of a new flavor or new dessert is a red-letter day for Crumbl fans. The cookie giant caught fans' attention again this week when it announced the arrival of two new dessert options, including a classic after-dinner favorite: Strawberry cheesecake.

Advertisement

To even the most ardent Crumbl fans, the strawberry shortcake may seem too basic an option, but Crumbl has done its best to put its own spin on the classic dessert. Crumbl's cheesecake consists of a "classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with house-made strawberry jam and a dollop of whipped cream."

The cheesecake is one of two dessert options announced by Crumbl for the week of January 13-18. The other is a S'mores Cake, which consists of "layers of graham and chocolate cake layered with melted milk chocolate, marshmallow buttercream, and topped with a sprinkle of graham crumbs." Crumbl previously offered a salted caramel cheesecake earlier this month that was a hit with customers and had success with lemon cake and Tres Leches cake among its many offerings last year.

Advertisement