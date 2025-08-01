The Clever Way To Repurpose Old Bar Stools In Your Kitchen Or Garden

When you retire wooden barstools from your kitchen, your first instinct is probably to toss them onto the curb — but if you keep plants around the home, stop right there. You ought to upcycle those stools into thrifty, sustainable plant stands that will make your collection of leafy beauties look organized and stylish.

One of the tips for growing a vegetable garden on a budget is to repurpose household items instead of buying new gear, and many store-bought plant stands already look like short bar stools. To get the same look, simply cut four- or three-legged stools down using a saw, measuring tape, and a roll of painter's tape. Any kind of saw can work, but the tape is a must to avoid splintering the wood. Try sawing multiple stools to different heights to add visual intrigue to your plant display.

After measuring the legs to see how many inches to remove, wrap a piece of tape around each leg so the bottom edge of every strip is right where you want to cut. Saw carefully, then sand the bottoms of the legs down for an even finish. If you plan to put your stands outside, make sure to re-varnish the cut and sanded parts of the wood to protect them from rain and sun. After a coat or two, your stands are ready to go — but if you want to build multiple stands from one stool or make them look nicer, you'll need a few extra tips.