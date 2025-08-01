Don't Throw Out Those Leftover Grilled Veggies! Here's A Tasty Way To Reuse Them

No one wants to run out of food at a cookout, so once the grill has cooled and your guests have said goodbye, you'll likely have leftovers on your hands. Barbecued meats are perfect for next-day sandwiches, but what about cookout side dish recipes like grilled veggies? To avoid eating them the same way day after day (or worse, throwing them out), try whirling those vegetables into delicious dips.

Veggie-based dips are nothing new, but using grilled ones results in an even more flavorful dish due to the extra hint of smoke plus any seasonings you've added. A classic example is Middle Eastern baba ganoush, which blends grilled eggplants with olive oil, lemon, garlic, and tahini (sesame paste). The same idea works for cauliflower, bell peppers, zucchini, and root veggies like carrots. You could also apply the idea to tomatoes and even squash (a winter vegetable you should throw on the grill if you haven't already).

For 1 to 2 pounds of chopped vegetables, start with a clove of garlic and 2 to 3 tablespoons each of oil, lemon juice, and tahini. Extra flavorings like fresh or dried herbs, spices, and grated cheese are also welcome. Blend everything until smooth in a food processor or blender, or for a chunkier texture, blend everything but the vegetables, add them in, and pulse in short bursts until you're satisfied. The resulting smoky, savory dip is amazing with pita chips, crackers, and more fresh veggies. This template is just one idea, though — grilled veggie dip can be anything you want it to be.