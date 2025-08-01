Don't Throw Out Those Leftover Grilled Veggies! Here's A Tasty Way To Reuse Them
No one wants to run out of food at a cookout, so once the grill has cooled and your guests have said goodbye, you'll likely have leftovers on your hands. Barbecued meats are perfect for next-day sandwiches, but what about cookout side dish recipes like grilled veggies? To avoid eating them the same way day after day (or worse, throwing them out), try whirling those vegetables into delicious dips.
Veggie-based dips are nothing new, but using grilled ones results in an even more flavorful dish due to the extra hint of smoke plus any seasonings you've added. A classic example is Middle Eastern baba ganoush, which blends grilled eggplants with olive oil, lemon, garlic, and tahini (sesame paste). The same idea works for cauliflower, bell peppers, zucchini, and root veggies like carrots. You could also apply the idea to tomatoes and even squash (a winter vegetable you should throw on the grill if you haven't already).
For 1 to 2 pounds of chopped vegetables, start with a clove of garlic and 2 to 3 tablespoons each of oil, lemon juice, and tahini. Extra flavorings like fresh or dried herbs, spices, and grated cheese are also welcome. Blend everything until smooth in a food processor or blender, or for a chunkier texture, blend everything but the vegetables, add them in, and pulse in short bursts until you're satisfied. The resulting smoky, savory dip is amazing with pita chips, crackers, and more fresh veggies. This template is just one idea, though — grilled veggie dip can be anything you want it to be.
Delectable ideas for turning grilled vegetables into dip
The oil and tahini in your veggie dip can be replaced by other creamy ingredients like yogurt, cream cheese, mayonnaise, or cold butter. When experimenting, add these ingredients to the pureed veggies a little at a time, or your dip might end up more runny than you prefer. As for the flavorings, keep a harmonious balance in mind. Grilled zucchini with caper sauce, for instance, might only need a little plain yogurt for a dip that's perfectly bold. Since it already uses capers and anchovies, don't add extra salty ingredients (at least, not until after you've tasted it).
Meanwhile, marinated grilled summer squash with lemon and garlic could make a delicious dip combined with just crème fraîche and fresh herbs. Blend grilled corn on the cob and garlic butter together for the easiest corn dip. Alternatively, turn the yellow kernels into Mexican-inspired elote dip with mayo, lime juice, cotija cheese, chili powder, and cilantro. If you grill heirloom tomatoes for an easy summer side dish, blend the leftovers with fresh basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan to add a pesto vibe. Our smoky and creamy sweet potato dip recipe is even smokier with grilled spuds, and can also work with carrots or starchy squashes. Even charred kale can be spun together with spices and a creamy dairy product of your choice to create a no-waste dip full of green flavor.