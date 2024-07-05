Grill Your Heirloom Tomatoes For An Easy Summer Side Dish

Grilling heirloom tomatoes is a three-step process that's relatively quick and easy. Prepare the tomatoes as you wait for the grill to heat up. Slice them in half latitudinally and scoop out the pulps and seeds. Drizzle them with olive oil and begin grilling, cut-side down, until charred marks have formed, which should take around four minutes. Then, flip to the other side and grill for another one or two minutes. Once done, take them off the grill and add your preferred seasonings.

Salt and pepper is a good start, but don't hesitate to try spices like garlic powder, cayenne pepper, or paprika for a more robust taste, or chopped herbs such as thyme, basil, and oregano to impart a fragrant touch. With a drizzle of olive oil, Italian dressing, lemon juice, or balsamic vinegar, your grilled tomatoes are good to go. For those who like that cheesy tanginess, take the extra step and sprinkle some grated parmesan or feta cheese crumbles over top.

As for serving, these grilled tomatoes would be perfect at any great summer barbecue when served alongside sizzling steaks, skewered chicken, or juicy burgers. They're good enough on their own, but you can also incorporate them into salads like Caprese or panzanella for a more substantial side dish. You might also like them laid over toasted bread (much like the classic bruschetta) for a delightful mix of crisp and tenderness in every bite.