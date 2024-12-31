The Winter Vegetable You Should Be Throwing On The Grill This Season

If you're poking around the market this winter, you may be tempted by the colorful piles of winter squash. But don't make the mistake of thinking roasting is the only way to cook them. Instead, follow the advice of Christie Vanover, owner and pitmaster of Girls Can Grill, who told us, "I love grilling winter squashes like butternut squash and acorn squash."

To prep, cut them in half, scoop out the seeds, and brush on a little oil to keep them from sticking to the grill. There's no need to remove the peel since it will be easier after they cook. After that, Vanover says, "You can slice them, grill them, and top [them] with balsamic vinegar, goat cheese, and toasted nuts. Or smoke the squash and puree it into a thick fall soup."

It takes just 4 to 6 minutes per side to cook through a slice of squash and make it tender, so in addition to adding flavor, grilling is also a time-saving way to prepare it. There are also many ways to make your grilled squash more flavorful.