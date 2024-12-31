The Winter Vegetable You Should Be Throwing On The Grill This Season
If you're poking around the market this winter, you may be tempted by the colorful piles of winter squash. But don't make the mistake of thinking roasting is the only way to cook them. Instead, follow the advice of Christie Vanover, owner and pitmaster of Girls Can Grill, who told us, "I love grilling winter squashes like butternut squash and acorn squash."
To prep, cut them in half, scoop out the seeds, and brush on a little oil to keep them from sticking to the grill. There's no need to remove the peel since it will be easier after they cook. After that, Vanover says, "You can slice them, grill them, and top [them] with balsamic vinegar, goat cheese, and toasted nuts. Or smoke the squash and puree it into a thick fall soup."
It takes just 4 to 6 minutes per side to cook through a slice of squash and make it tender, so in addition to adding flavor, grilling is also a time-saving way to prepare it. There are also many ways to make your grilled squash more flavorful.
Spice up your squash
Squash is great at absorbing flavors, and that means you can experiment with all sorts of marinades and rubs. Try making your own spice rub as you would if you were grilling meat. For example, a coffee-based rub could impart a rich, earthy taste to its warm buttery flavor, while a simple rub made with a packet of taco seasoning could turn it into a delicious filling for fajitas. Indian curry powder also works well with squash. Rub a little in as it grills, then chop up the pieces and use them to enrich a chana masala.
If you don't have time for a lot of prep, you can also season squash with fresh herbs like basil, sage, and rosemary, which add a sharper, savory note to accent its sweetness. Sprinkle them on toward the end of grilling to avoid burning them, or use them to infuse butter for basting. Drizzle a little more herb butter over them on the plate, and you'll have everyone coming back for more.