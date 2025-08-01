This Bobby Flay Trick Will Ensure The Meltiest Cheese On Your Burgers

A classic cheeseburger rarely disappoints, even when made as quickly as possible while battling a morning hangover or late-night munchies. However, a slice of cheese that's stiff and cool instead of hot and melty can certainly make your sandwich less satisfying. Food Network star Bobby Flay has a super easy fix: After putting cheese on your burgers, pour a little water into the pan and let steam do all the work.

This is yet another example of genius cooking tips from Flay's TikTok account. In a video posted to the social media platform, the chef sears a beef patty in a cast iron skillet, then puts two slices of cheese on top and adds a splash of water. After putting the lid on the pan and letting it sit, the cheese melts in no time. Flay tops his sandwich with bacon and potato chips, but this hack could work for anything from an easy smash burger recipe to smoky chipotle burgers with provolone.

The beauty of this trick is that it requires almost no additional time or effort, letting you enjoy your burger ASAP. You don't have to let the cheese sit on the cooked patty after removing it from the heat, which usually results in cold beef with a barely-melted topping, or move your burgers to the oven (and potentially overcook them). Following a few extra rules can further help you master the art of the cheeseburger.