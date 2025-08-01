Does Ice Cream Really Ever Expire? Here's What You Should Know

As the saying goes, "all good things must come to an end." Sweet-toothed ice cream lovers, we come with unfortunate news: that long-standing resident of the lowest freezer shelf is not immortal. Wish away, but ice cream tubs come with a ticking countdown to ultimate expiry — we've probably just been eating it too quickly to notice.

Left unopened, the frozen dessert will last its longest. Expect an average freezer life of 2 to 4 months for unopened ice cream, but halve that once that lid has been cracked and scoops have been snuck. Importantly, while bacterial growth is rare in frozen goods, it's not impossible, especially if an opened tub has melted slightly on the countertop before refreezing. Remember that the secret to this dessert lasting longer is the preservatives, too; homemade ice cream typically lasts at most a month. After these markers, tubs begin to deteriorate. Think brittle crystallization, discoloration, and an "off" flavor or odor. Not the ideal sweet treat on a Friday night.

Don't be too disappointed, though. When ice cream was stored before modern refrigeration, affluent families had to install expensive ice pits to keep their ice cream lasting longer. Poorer families would never have managed the 2 to 4 months that we achieve today — we're still living in an ice cream "golden age."