How Ice Cream Was Stored Before Modern Refrigeration

It's almost unthinkable in today's world to store ice cream any other way than by placing it in the freezer. But considering the dessert can be traced all the way back to the second century B.C.E. and the first gas freezer didn't come about until 1857, previous generations of ice cream eaters had to find some way to make it work. As it turns out, it was completely possible to store this frozen treat before the appliances we use today were invented, but it's also true that it required much more effort than it does nowadays.

Essentially, you needed to have a good amount of ice around all the time, or at least until you were done with your ice cream, in order to keep the treat cold before modern refrigeration. Accounts of the dessert's storage in the mid-1800s indicate that it had to be placed in a container with ice and salt, then be submerged in ice. When it was time to eat, you'd need to rinse the container in cold water to get rid of the salt. Unsurprisingly, the only households that could afford to have massive amounts of ice nearby (typically kept in ice house pits or cellars) were royals or the wealthy. If you didn't fall in those categories, you'd need to down your ice cream within a few hours.