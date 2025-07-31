Alice's Restaurant Was Real — Here's What It's Like Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The rambling monologue of "Alice's Restaurant Massacre" (often simply called "Alice's Restaurant") is one of the cultural mysteries of Thanksgiving. Arlo Guthrie paints a confusing tale. Over the 18 minutes of lyrics, the diner becomes a convicted litterer, culminating in the revelation that he can no longer serve in Vietnam because of his criminal record. It's eccentric, but here's the thing: Guthrie's lilting isn't entirely inaccurate.

While his exemption from serving in the Vietnam War is deemed an embellishment, the geographical positioning of the tale is true. The original site, The Back Room, was owned by Guthrie's friend, Alice Brock — indeed making it "Alice's restaurant." The trendy spot was cosied up behind the Stockbridge General Store in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. There are many Thanksgiving traditions that were forgotten over time, but the rambled tones of Guthrie's lyrics have breathed immortality into the foundations of this Stockbridge property. Sadly, Brock eventually sold the joint many years before her death in 2024.

Theresa's Stockbridge Café took over the property, capitalizing on the lingering heritage with a sign that read: "formerly Alice's Restaurant." Yet, according to various Yelp reviews, the venue is now permanently closed. It's disappointing for the would-be tourists who still arrive in hopes of a music-inspired dining experience. "You can't get anything you want at Theresa's restaurant (including Alice)," wrote one scathing Google reviewer. We'll have to await an update with bated breath.