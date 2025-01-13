26 Unmissable Food Tours In The US

It's no secret that some cities in the U.S. are known for their unique cuisines. Even the simple word "Chicago" may immediately conjure mental images of deep-dish pizza. Philadelphia is instantly associated with the acclaimed cheesesteak, and New Orleans and Po' Boys are about as inseparable as peanut butter and jelly. It goes without saying, then, that a visit to any number of cities includes an almost mandatory food itinerary. Maybe you're the type of person who loves researching popular eats in unfamiliar cities and planning your own itinerary. If you aren't, you don't have to miss out on the must-eat cuisines in any given city — just book a food tour.

Food tours take the guesswork out of choosing where to eat in a new city. Most food tours will charge a fee that includes at least a few eats at your tour stops, and many are 3 hours or less, making these tours an economical way to become familiar with your chosen city's go-to spots. When booking a food tour, it's a good idea to take note of what's included in the tour (it may or may not include tour guide gratuity and alcoholic beverages), the required walking distance, and any requirements of what to bring. We're highlighting some U.S. food tours that are already widely acclaimed in their respective cities, all of which have at least a 4.5-star rating and include at least a meal's worth of food, and several different stops.

