The PopCorners Flavor You Should Leave At The Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just as popular chip brands like Lays and Cheetos have baked versions of their fried counterparts, other brands are singularly dedicated to producing healthy snacks with a decadent taste. PopCorners is a healthy chip brand that has produced a hybrid between popcorn and corn chips. You get a rich corn taste and satisfying crunch of a corn chip with the light and airy feeling of air-popped popcorn. And like any chip brand worth its salt, PopCorners come in a variety of flavors, which we have sampled and ranked.

According to our ranking of seven PopCorners flavors, the kettle corn is the flavor that you should leave at the store. Since all PopCorners have the same triangular shape and crispy, light texture, our ranking was based on flavor and how closely the flavor resembled the original dish. So with kettle corn, we were expecting a well-balanced burst of sweet and savory. Unfortunately, the kettle corn PopCorners were neither balanced nor flavorful. Upon the first bite, we got a fleeting hint of sweetness and nothing else. There was no salty counterbalance or even a savory popcorn flavor. Perhaps if there had been a little more salt, we would've appreciated the sweetness of the sugar and the savoriness of the corn. Instead, these chips left our taste buds grasping to taste anything at all. PopCorners needs to go back to the drawing board with this flavor.