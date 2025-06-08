Have you noticed the snack aisle expanding lately? It's no longer just Ruffles and Doritos lining the shelves. There's a whole new wave of snacks out there, including some healthier chip brands that are both good for you and satisfying. Take PopCorners, for example — triangular-shaped, air-popped corn chips that are a cross between popcorn and tortilla chips. PopCorners come in a wide variety of flavors, from sweet classics like cinnamon crunch and kettle corn to savory picks like spicy queso and jalapeño popper. Their puffy and chewy-crunchy texture sets them apart, making them unique, memorable, and totally snackable. PopCorners aren't fried, which means they contain fewer calories and roughly half the fat of regular potato chips. They're made with non-GMO ingredients, and many of the flavors are gluten-free, making them a popular choice for snackers everywhere.

But are all PopCorners created equal? We decided to try all of the current flavors, and as it turns out, some flavors shine while others fall a bit flat. Here are the PopCorners flavors, ranked worst to best.