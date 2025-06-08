PopCorners Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Have you noticed the snack aisle expanding lately? It's no longer just Ruffles and Doritos lining the shelves. There's a whole new wave of snacks out there, including some healthier chip brands that are both good for you and satisfying. Take PopCorners, for example — triangular-shaped, air-popped corn chips that are a cross between popcorn and tortilla chips. PopCorners come in a wide variety of flavors, from sweet classics like cinnamon crunch and kettle corn to savory picks like spicy queso and jalapeño popper. Their puffy and chewy-crunchy texture sets them apart, making them unique, memorable, and totally snackable. PopCorners aren't fried, which means they contain fewer calories and roughly half the fat of regular potato chips. They're made with non-GMO ingredients, and many of the flavors are gluten-free, making them a popular choice for snackers everywhere.
But are all PopCorners created equal? We decided to try all of the current flavors, and as it turns out, some flavors shine while others fall a bit flat. Here are the PopCorners flavors, ranked worst to best.
7. Kettle corn
While the exact origins of kettle corn remain disputed, there's no doubt about what it should taste like — a crave-worthy combo of sweet and salty, with just the right crunch. This classic fair favorite is all about balance: a blend of sugar with a hint of salt for an enticing combination of sweet and savory. Unfortunately for PopCorners, there was nothing crave-worthy or enticing about its kettle corn flavor.
At first bite, there was a hint of sweetness, but it quickly vanished, leaving behind a bland, unmemorable chip. The salty counterpoint never showed up, and the overall flavor was disappointingly flat. Instead of the nostalgic thrill of freshly popped kettle corn flavor, the chips tasted like a half-hearted attempt at something vaguely sweet. A little more sugar, a sprinkle more salt, and a lot more intention could turn this around. Until then, PopCorners' kettle corn flavor lands squarely in last place.
6. Sweet chili
Sweet chili sauce is a popular Asian condiment that's sweet, mildly spicy, and tangy. It's typically made with chile peppers, sugar, vinegar, garlic, and ginger, among other ingredients. For its take on sweet chili, PopCorners uses a blend of spices, including chili pepper, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder. At 130 calories per serving, it's nutritionally on par with the brand's other chips, but it's worth noting that it also has the highest sodium content of the group, packing 200 mg per serving (about 9% of the recommended daily value).
Flavor-wise, there's a satisfying kick of heat and a nice, savory spiciness that lingers pleasantly. However, the "sweet" element promised in the name never really shows up, making the flavor feel incomplete. Without the bag in hand, it would be hard to identify what these chips were going for. While the spices are decent, the lack of balance earns this flavor the penultimate ranking.
5. White cheddar
PopCorners' white cheddar flavor delivers a mild, savory experience that's enjoyable but not particularly bold. The taste of cheddar cheese is present but subtle, which is a bit unsatisfying, and as a result, it doesn't achieve the crave-worthy label like the top-ranking flavors on our list. But at 140 calories per serving, it still makes for a lighter alternative to traditional potato chips without sacrificing too much flavor.
One drawback is the long ingredients list, with white cheddar listed near the bottom — which may explain why the cheesy flavor isn't more pronounced. A boost in real cheese content would no doubt improve these chips. Still, there is a practical upside that comes to mind: unlike those white cheddar corn puffs that leave your fingers coated in cheesy dust, these chips are pleasantly mess-free.
4. Cinnamon crunch
These boldly flavored cinnamon-spiced PopCorners chips delivered a really delicious amount of flavor. The cinnamon hits right away, quickly followed by warm sweetness from both white and brown sugars. A touch of buttermilk adds depth, giving the chip a more rounded, almost baked-good quality. Even if you don't normally crave sweet snacks, these chips are worth stashing in your pantry for when those cravings hit.
One of the standout features is the ingredients list, which is made up of familiar components — a bit of a rarity in the world of flavored snacks. With just 130 calories and 3 grams of sugar per serving (about 5% of your daily value), PopCorners' cinnamon crunch chips are a terrific option for anyone looking for a lighter way to satisfy their sweet tooth, so you can feel good about treating yourself to these sweet chips.
3. Spicy queso
The moment you tear open a bag of spicy queso PopCorners, you're hit with a bold, savory aroma that promises a full-on flavor explosion. These Tex-Mex-inspired chips are packed with all the cheesy, zesty goodness you'd expect from your favorite fast food Mexican fix, with a flavor profile that's not far off from something you may find on a Taco Bell menu. The cheddar cheese and spice blend in these chips are well balanced, with neither overpowering the other.
Granted, the ingredients list is on the long side, but the taste makes it easy to overlook. The heat from the red pepper is fiery but not sweat-inducing — just enough to keep you coming back for more handfuls. At 140 calories per serving, these chips are a light yet satisfying indulgence. If you're in the mood for something big and bold, spicy queso is for you.
2. Sea salt
You might be surprised to see the sea salt flavor ranked so high on our list, but these PopCorners were seriously satisfying. With just three ingredients on the list — yellow corn, sunflower oil, and sea salt — these chips prove that sometimes simple is better. The sea salt is perfectly measured, which allows the naturally sweet, nutty flavor of the corn to shine through. It's the only flavor on this list where the brand's commitment to using non-GMO corn from 59 family-owned Midwest farms is truly noticeable.
Clean, crisp, and versatile, these chips would be an excellent addition to any charcuterie or snack board as a crunchy base for cheese, dips, or spreads. Their balance of sea salt and corn flavor makes them perfect for either sweet or savory pairings, and at just 120 calories — the lowest in this list — they're a light and wholesome choice that still delivers on flavor.
1. Jalapeño popper
Taking the top spot on our list is jalapeño popper. It offers all the delicious flavors of the popular party appetizer in a bold yet nicely balanced flavor profile. This PopCorners chip's mild jalapeño heat is approachable even for spice-sensitive snackers, and the smooth notes of cream cheese give it a rich feel. Hints of green bell pepper round things out, adding a fresh, veggie taste that keeps each bite interesting. At 140 calories per serving, it aligns with the rest of the PopCorners flavors, so you won't be sacrificing nutrition for flavor. PopCorners' recipe for jalapeño popper flavor manages to be distinctive yet widely appealing.
Compared to the other top three flavors in this ranking, jalapeño popper offers a more layered, mouthwatering experience than sea salt and a gentler heat than spicy queso, making it the clear winner. But be forewarned: This standout flavor may not always be around. The jalapeño popper is a limited-edition flavor, originally launched by PopCorners in May 2024. So, best to snag a couple bags if you happen to spot them on the shelves. Whether you're a spice fanatic or snack-curious, this flavor delivers big taste in a crave-worthy chip.
Methodology
Prior to this tasting, I had only ever sampled the white cheddar flavor of PopCorners, which left me curious about what else the brand had to offer. So, I set out to try the full lineup. Luckily, my local grocery store had every current flavor in stock, including a limited edition, which made it easy to put together a comprehensive test. I tasted each flavor alone on the same day, without any accompaniments, so their flavors could be best assessed.
Flavor was the main factor in determining the rankings of this list. I approached it as if it were a blind taste test — each chip needed to be instantly recognizable and true to its name. Ultimately, the best flavors were bold, balanced, and irresistibly good.