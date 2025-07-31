The Cocomo Is Dutch Bros' Best Low-Sugar Drink. Here's Why

Coffee calories can creep up on you if you're not careful with the ingredients that are put into a cup. All that sugar, fat, and liquid calories can add up, but fortunately for caffeine addicts, Dutch Bros' famous Cocomo is a healthier alternative. The Oregon-based chain's beverage is considered one of its best-tasting low-glycemic drinks — if you order it "sugar free," that is. In addition to placing third on our 11 Dutch Bros iced coffee drinks ranking, we also rated the coconut and chocolate flavored espresso beverage first on our list of 10 low-sugar Dutch Bros drinks. Here's why this should be your next coffee beverage.

As opposed to coffee drinks with normal sweetened syrups, the Cocomo can be ordered with sugar-free coconut syrup and unsweetened chocolate sauce, as well as half-and-half. For those who desire the taste of an Almond Joy candy bar in liquid form without all of those extra calories, the Cocomo (available iced or hot) is light with the perfect amount of sweetness to start the day off strong. The faux sugar rush will keep your energy up without making you crash, as having high sugar levels can lead to fatigue in a short period of time.