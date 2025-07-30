6 Classic Beef Dishes From China You Should Try Once In Your Life

If you consider yourself a food enthusiast, you probably have a list of dishes to try at least once in your life. You add to it constantly, taking time to map out a pilgrimage to get them into your wanderlust-ful belly as quickly as possible. If your list isn't taking you to the different regions of China, where some of the most delicious beef dishes hail from, you should absolutely adjust your culinary compass accordingly. And whether or not a flight is maybe in the cards to take a never-ending culinary field trip to China, the flavors of the Far East are actually never far out of reach.

For Richard Chen, executive chef at Washing Potato and Chyna Club at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, creating modern takes on classic dishes requires having a deep understanding of the region where each dish comes from. For his beef dishes, specifically, it also means being knowledgeable about the different cuts of beef required for different dishes. "... The crucial ingredient I use is the quality of the meat," he says. "For those looking to cook these dishes at home, I would suggest doing research into the choice of meat typically used, as that can make all the difference in the dish."

Of course, chef Chen knows that your pantry will also play a big role: chicken stock, Szechuan chili pepper, spicy chili paste, Szechuan peppercorn oil, potato flour, regular soy sauce, and dark soy sauce are all ingredients to keep your kitchen stocked with. With a few key components, and perhaps a great Chinese restaurant or Asian grocery store nearby, you can — and should — try these classic beef dishes from China that need to be experienced at least once in your life.