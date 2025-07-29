It's High Time To Experiment With Kombucha In Cocktails

Kombucha is often seen on N/A menus for its complexity, bubbles, and variety of flavors. It's for those reasons we think kombucha will could make an excellent component in cocktails. Beverage expert Lexi Parker of Poka Lola Social Club hasn't seen the combination on a menu yet, but "could definitely see it used in place of something like club soda in a cocktail."

It pairs nicely with the floral and juniper notes of a gin, where you could swap kombucha in for the tonic water in a gin and tonic or the ginger beer in a Moscow mule. It's also a lower sugar alternative to traditional juices or mixers, but keep in mind that it's still a balancing act, as "the vinegar in kombucha acts much the same as citrus/acid would." Try adding a grapefruit kombucha to your paloma cocktails or pineapple (or other tropical flavored) kombucha to your frozen margaritas for a fizzy touch — the flavors of kombucha are endless. "It's also very much a strong flavor, so you'd have to keep in mind that it might overshadow some more delicate flavors in a cocktail," Parker adds. For a truly sophisticated touch that will impress your friends and family, make your next cocktails with kombucha.