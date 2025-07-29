It's High Time To Experiment With Kombucha In Cocktails
Kombucha is often seen on N/A menus for its complexity, bubbles, and variety of flavors. It's for those reasons we think kombucha will could make an excellent component in cocktails. Beverage expert Lexi Parker of Poka Lola Social Club hasn't seen the combination on a menu yet, but "could definitely see it used in place of something like club soda in a cocktail."
It pairs nicely with the floral and juniper notes of a gin, where you could swap kombucha in for the tonic water in a gin and tonic or the ginger beer in a Moscow mule. It's also a lower sugar alternative to traditional juices or mixers, but keep in mind that it's still a balancing act, as "the vinegar in kombucha acts much the same as citrus/acid would." Try adding a grapefruit kombucha to your paloma cocktails or pineapple (or other tropical flavored) kombucha to your frozen margaritas for a fizzy touch — the flavors of kombucha are endless. "It's also very much a strong flavor, so you'd have to keep in mind that it might overshadow some more delicate flavors in a cocktail," Parker adds. For a truly sophisticated touch that will impress your friends and family, make your next cocktails with kombucha.
Is it safe to mix kombucha with alcohol?
Because alcohol is a byproduct of fermentation, kombucha typically contains 0.5% or less alcoholic content, which is still considered a non-alcoholic beverage. That being said, it's safe to mix with spirits and higher-alcohol beverages, especially those that complement the higher acidity. Kombucha will add effervescence and tartness to your cocktail and would certainly punch up the flavor. "This would definitely be something to consider when trying to balance a cocktail and use kombucha at the same time," Parker says.
Using flavors that complement each other while ensuring the cocktail remains refreshing is key. Common flavors such as ginger, lime, and berry in homemade kombucha pair nicely with tequila, gin, and flavored vodka. If you're looking to experiment, try this low ABV jam session, made with dry fino sherry. And while there are pre- and probiotic benefits in kombucha, combining with alcohol kills the good bacteria. It's also a great swap to appease all dietary needs when preparing drinks for a large crowd. For example, when making bellinis and mimosas, simply use kombucha instead of sparkling wine.