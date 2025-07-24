We Tried Beyond Meat's New Steak Filets And Here's What We Thought

Beyond Meat caused quite a stir when it first came into public consciousness. Promising a radically different take on the veggie burger than what other companies were offering consumers, the Beyond Burger, debuted in 2014, dared to dream that even dedicated "meat eaters" would be won over by the product. While we cannot say how many omnivores have opted to turn to the dark green side after sampling Beyond Meat, no one can argue the brand didn't at the very least accomplish part of its intended purpose: It offered people a meat alternative like they've never seen before.

Since then, competitor brands — most notably Impossible Foods, with a burger that hit the market in 2016 — have popped up, continuing to push the plant-based meat industry further. However, there have been few leaps and bounds made in quite the same way and with quite the same amount of press.

As someone who has been a fairly strict vegetarian since 2004, I have suffered through the worst of the worst that the plant-based meat sector has to offer. (Honestly, I'm pretty sure "plant-based meat" wasn't even a thing back then. The most common product on menus was made by Kellogg and aptly named the "Gardenburger.") And while I can report with full confidence that the offerings have gotten significantly better and more varied, there are still some notable options missing from the faux meat aisle of the grocery store. Enter the Beyond Steak Filet.