This Store-Bought Potato Salad Is Not Worth The Premium Price

If you've ever been to a potluck, potato salad is one of the dishes you've probably thought to bring. And while there are countless styles of potato salads and recipes to go with them, you can save yourself the trouble of making a potato salad recipe and buy one premade at your local grocery store. We sampled and ranked eight store-bought potato salads according to cost, availability, and most importantly, taste and texture.

The store-bought potato salad that we ranked last was from Whole Foods. Whole Foods is known for a stellar prepared foods section with a premium price tag to match. Unfortunately, Whole Foods Red Bliss potato salad is not worth its price, nor is it worthy of consumption. As the name implies, the red bliss is a type of potato with a red skin that makes for an appetizing visual that pops through a white creamy sauce. Looks were definitely deceiving, though, after we took one taste. The potatoes were cooked well, with a firm but tender bite, and the dressing has a thick, creamy consistency. But the flavor of this potato salad was non-existent. We couldn't taste the scallions and bits of onions or the tangy, zingy bite of the mustard, apple cider vinegar, and sour cream listed as the ingredients for the sauce. There wasn't even a hint of salt, the most basic and arguably important seasoning of all. All we tasted was boiled potatoes covered in mayonnaise.