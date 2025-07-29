The Reason Canned Water Hasn't Caught On Like Bottled Water

When canned water first hit the market, it seemed like a simple solution to a complicated problem. Aluminum cans, with their familiar cold touch and modern designs, positioned themselves as the next step for eco-conscious hydration: Less plastic meant more planet-friendly, right? Brands like Liquid Death sold a narrative of sustainability and ironic rebellion, with a heavy-metal emphasis on influencer and music festival type marketing. Fast-forward a few years, and the beverage aisle is still a sea of plastic bottles and canned water remains a novelty, not the norm.

Why hasn't canned water caught on? Start with the carbon math: Making aluminum cans is actually more energy-intensive than most people realize. The process of mining, refining, and manufacturing the metal into cans is incredibly energy-intensive. Each can comes with its own hidden carbon footprint, an even bigger one, in fact, than most plastic bottles in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. Even though aluminum is technically easier to recycle, U.S. recycling rates hover below 50%, so most still go to landfill.

Then there's the fact that aluminum cans aren't actually just metal. The majority (as well as reusable aluminum bottles) are still lined with a thin layer of a type of plastic called epoxy resin to keep the water from picking up a metallic taste or corroding the can. Whole most are now made without harmful BPA, that plastic liner is still there, made of slightly less infamous but still unappetizing chemicals. This is standard across the industry and not unique to water cans, and it's even true for boxed beverages and beer cans. What it does mean is if you think you've sidestepped plastic with canned water, think again.