Ribs Become Impossibly Juicy And Tender With This Clever Spare Pan Trick

The act of cooking ribs in your oven is relatively easy and simple. It takes little effort to season the ribs, wrap them in foil, and then slide them into the oven at a low temperature for a few hours. This set-it-and-forget-it method of cooking ribs is almost foolproof, but we wondered if there were any ways to improve our rib game at home. In our interview with Ed Reavis, co-owner and pitmaster of Money Muscle BBQ, he provided us with nine tips you need for cooking ribs in an oven. Out of all his insights, our favorite trick was one of the most low-effort, which is to place a pan of water in the oven at the beginning of cooking the ribs.

Similar to the process of baking a baguette in an oven, placing a pan of water in the oven along with the ribs helps to create steam. Reavis advises that this step is most crucial for the first few hours of cooking, so add the pan of water to your oven at the same time you put the ribs in. The best way to do this is to position your two oven racks with one in the center, where the tray of ribs will go, and the other rack at the lowest level possible to ensure that the pan fits underneath the ribs but also has room for the water to create enough steam to circulate.