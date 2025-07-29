This Is The Absolute Best Starbucks Whole-Bean Coffee, According To Our Taste Test
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While Starbucks may be a polarizing chain in espresso purist countries like Italy, there's no denying that it has changed U.S. coffee culture forever. And we aren't just talking about a variety of sweet, creamy coffee-adjacent drinks and a comfy atmosphere, but about an appreciation for premium blend coffee. Today, you can buy the brand's coffee beans to brew at home for an elevated cup of joe. We ranked 8 Starbucks whole bean coffees to see just how good they were, and the one that came out on top? The Veranda blend.
We based our ranking on flavor, acidity, bitterness, sweetness, body, and overall balance. The Veranda is Starbucks' lightest roast, labeled as a blonde roast, with a bright flavorful taste. Before taking a sip of a Veranda brew, a comforting aroma of toasty malt and chocolate wafts into the air. Chocolate tasting notes are present along with brighter, fruity flavors like pineapple and orange. The balance of sweet milk chocolate, fruit, and the acidity characteristic of light-roast coffees was perfect. While the mouthfeel of the Veranda blend was thin, the complexity of tasting notes and aroma was substance enough to compensate. Plus the smooth finish of this 100% Arabica blend really brought this coffee into an elevated, premium category. This is a cup that can fulfill light-roast lovers' dreams, and might even create converts out of dark-roast advocates.
Blonde roasts and how to enjoy them
If you're wondering what a blonde roast is compared to a light roast, there are a few distinguishing characteristics. It's basically the lightest type of coffee roast, known for having more acidity and caffeine than a light roast while also offering an even lighter body or mouthfeel. It's also one of the smoothest, least bitter-tasting coffees, much milder than robust dark roasts.
With its high caffeine content, a blonde roast is a fine choice for a morning brew. But it's also a great option for an iced coffee. Since cold brews tend to intensify the bitterness of dark roast coffee, the mild, never bitter taste of blonde-roast beans make for an especially smooth sip. In fact, we argue that the blonde espresso roast is the smoothest iced coffee you can order at Starbucks. The milk chocolatey notes in the Veranda roast also lend well to light foamy, milky espresso drinks like cappuccinos and lattes — and even macchiatos, which have just a smidge of warm milk. The milk will complement the chocolate without overpowering the mild and light tasting notes of the coffee. The acidity of ultra light roasts may irritate the stomach of some, so adding a splash of milk certainly helps to balance the pH of the coffee.
The Veranda Blend beans (which you can easily purchase online) were by far our favorite, but we understand that not everyone is a light roast fan. Luckily our second and third place picks, Pike's Place and Breakfast Blend, are dark and medium roasts, respectively.