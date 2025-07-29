This Is The Absolute Best Starbucks Whole-Bean Coffee, According To Our Taste Test

If you're wondering what a blonde roast is compared to a light roast, there are a few distinguishing characteristics. It's basically the lightest type of coffee roast, known for having more acidity and caffeine than a light roast while also offering an even lighter body or mouthfeel. It's also one of the smoothest, least bitter-tasting coffees, much milder than robust dark roasts.

With its high caffeine content, a blonde roast is a fine choice for a morning brew. But it's also a great option for an iced coffee. Since cold brews tend to intensify the bitterness of dark roast coffee, the mild, never bitter taste of blonde-roast beans make for an especially smooth sip. In fact, we argue that the blonde espresso roast is the smoothest iced coffee you can order at Starbucks. The milk chocolatey notes in the Veranda roast also lend well to light foamy, milky espresso drinks like cappuccinos and lattes — and even macchiatos, which have just a smidge of warm milk. The milk will complement the chocolate without overpowering the mild and light tasting notes of the coffee. The acidity of ultra light roasts may irritate the stomach of some, so adding a splash of milk certainly helps to balance the pH of the coffee.

The Veranda Blend beans (which you can easily purchase online) were by far our favorite, but we understand that not everyone is a light roast fan. Luckily our second and third place picks, Pike's Place and Breakfast Blend, are dark and medium roasts, respectively.