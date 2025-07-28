Why It's A Terrible Idea To Drink Alcohol During A Heat Wave
Summer heat waves can be ... oppressive, to say the least. However, while it might seem like a good move to break out the booze and party the heat away, it's a terrible idea to drink alcohol when the weather is unseasonably hot. According to the Mayo Clinic, "alcohol use can affect your body's ability to regulate your temperature." Drinking in excess interrupts essential functions that contribute to sweating, which helps your body cool down. Plus, when you drink alcohol (a diuretic, which makes you need to urinate), it inhibits production of the antidiuretic hormone (ADH), vasoprin, which contributes balance for your body's fluids and absorption of liquid in the kidneys. For these reasons, when consumed in large quantities, especially during a heatwave, alcohol can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke in extreme heat conditions.
Of course, the level of dehydration will depend on how much alcohol you consume and the ABV of your drink. It's crucial to note that high sugar intake from sweet sodas and mixers, plus any caffeine you've had throughout the day, can compound the effects of alcohol dehydration. And if you're not eating enough food, things could get even worse — leading to heightened dehydration symptoms including dizziness, confusion, and fainting. So, in a heat wave, it's best to hold off on the wine, beer, and cocktails, and instead focus on taking in enough water and getting plenty of rest.
Tips for staying hydrated in hot conditions
During a heatwave, it's key to spend time in shaded, cool spaces if possible, and drink water instead of alcohol. Staying hydrated is always important to optimal wellbeing, and it's even more important in high temps. On average, it's recommended to drink 11.5 to 15.5 cups of water a day. To stay hydrated in a heatwave, try to drink 8 ounces of water every 20 minutes or so if you're doing a lot of physical activity or spending time outside. However you choose to spend the day, remember to get plenty of rest and wear light, breathable clothing, as the effects of the heat can really sneak up on you.
If you're going to or a party or gathering — or if you simply want a tasty, refreshing drink as you cool off by the pool — look to a variety of low-sugar mocktail recipes or naturally nonalcoholic beverages like lemonades or flavored sparkling waters to stay hydrated. Try mixing up a watermelon mint margarita mocktail or springtime lavender lemonade. Look to juices high in vitamins and minerals. If you'll be active and sweating throughout the day, supplement with electrolyte mixes or sport drinks to replenish essential salts in the body. While it's best to avoid alcohol altogether during a heatwave, if you do choose to imbibe in the heat, do so extremely moderately. Alternate 8 to 12 ounces of water per alcoholic beverage, and remember to check in with your body.