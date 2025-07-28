Summer heat waves can be ... oppressive, to say the least. However, while it might seem like a good move to break out the booze and party the heat away, it's a terrible idea to drink alcohol when the weather is unseasonably hot. According to the Mayo Clinic, "alcohol use can affect your body's ability to regulate your temperature." Drinking in excess interrupts essential functions that contribute to sweating, which helps your body cool down. Plus, when you drink alcohol (a diuretic, which makes you need to urinate), it inhibits production of the antidiuretic hormone (ADH), vasoprin, which contributes balance for your body's fluids and absorption of liquid in the kidneys. For these reasons, when consumed in large quantities, especially during a heatwave, alcohol can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke in extreme heat conditions.

Of course, the level of dehydration will depend on how much alcohol you consume and the ABV of your drink. It's crucial to note that high sugar intake from sweet sodas and mixers, plus any caffeine you've had throughout the day, can compound the effects of alcohol dehydration. And if you're not eating enough food, things could get even worse — leading to heightened dehydration symptoms including dizziness, confusion, and fainting. So, in a heat wave, it's best to hold off on the wine, beer, and cocktails, and instead focus on taking in enough water and getting plenty of rest.