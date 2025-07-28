The Bougie Beverly Hills Restaurant That Owes Its Success To Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra's admiration of food was bicoastal — from grabbing a slice at New York City's infamous Patsy's pizzeria to influencing the success of Beverly Hills' classic Italian joint La Dolce Vita. The Santa Monica Boulevard landmark and the "Fly Me to the Moon" crooner actually have a long history together, with the latter helping to make it into the A-list hotspot it is today. La Dolce Vita was established in 1966, founded by second- and third-generation Italian immigrants Jimmy Ullo and George Smith. Sinatra and noted gangster actor George Raft were investors in the chic restaurant at the time.

The singer cemented a spot at the place and made it his stomping ground, frequently hanging out with other members of his Rat Pack; Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin. Sinatra's imprint on the Los Angeles establishment was so iconic that a booth is dedicated to his honor and memory. A gold plaque sits in the velvet-lined cubicle where he often sat while eating hearty Italian fare with friends. His favorite dishes included veal Milanese, rigatoni pomodoro, and a glass of Jack Daniel's on the rocks.