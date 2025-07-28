What Is Green Coffee And What Does It Supposedly Do Better Than Regular Coffee?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee has many descriptors – specialty and craft, dark roasted, single-origin — but have you ever heard it described as green? If so, you may know that green coffee extract is sometimes used as a weight loss tool. But green coffee is actually just unroasted ripe coffee beans, otherwise known as raw coffee. Every coffee farm from Ethiopia to Colombia contains green coffee beans, which are first picked as yellow and red coffee berries. Until recently, these green coffee beans were much more difficult to find than regular coffee beans. But, with an increase in interest due to its potential health benefits, green coffee beans can now be found in specialty stores and your favorite coffee shop, though you'll still struggle to buy a brewed cup.

Besides the obvious color variation, the primary difference between green coffee and regular coffee lies in its nutritional benefits. Green coffee contains higher quantities of chlorogenic acid than regular roasted coffee. Studies have shown that this compound plays a role in regulating hypertension and improving health in individuals with diabetes and cardiovascular conditions (via "European Journal of Nutrition"). Antioxidant-rich chlorogenic acid has a positive effect on glucose and lipid levels, making it a beneficial swap for regular coffee in supporting individuals who experience issues with blood pressure, blood sugar, and high cholesterol. It's also great at fighting free radicals, which can slow aging, and is anti-inflammatory. Since green coffee is not roasted, it contains a slightly higher caffeine content than regular coffee, which can stimulate the metabolism, likely the reason it has been used for weight loss.