Princess Diana Loved This Breakfast Food Long Before It Was Trendy

There are a lot of different ways to prepare overnight oats that will delight even the most discerning palate. But chef Darren McGrady demonstrated the specific way that Princess Diana liked her breakfast, which was simple and nutritious.

"We start off by steeping the oats, and that means adding a liquid to them," McGrady explained. He shared that he used rolled oats and warned against using quick oats for this dish, as he steeped them in freshly squeezed orange juice. That's all he does before covering the bowl with plastic and putting them in the refrigerator overnight.

In the morning, McGrady stirred the oats, which had absorbed most of the orange juice, before adding Greek yogurt to the mixture and stirring again. Then, he added raw honey and lemon juice, giving it another stir.

For Princess Diana's overnight oats, he would grate honeycrisp apples with the skin on straight on top of the oat mixture, then he would add big, plump blueberries before adding the mixture to a glass dish, which he garnished with walnuts and blueberries, resulting in a beautiful and delicious healthy breakfast fit for a princess.