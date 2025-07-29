Princess Diana Loved This Breakfast Food Long Before It Was Trendy
Princess Diana was a trendsetter and did many things before they became popular. That includes her nutritious, mostly vegetarian diet and signature breakfast that packs a high fiber punch and delivers complex carbohydrates that would help keep her energized throughout the day. The late royal's personal chef Darren McGrady has shared a lot about "The People's Princess" and the meals she liked the most. He shared one of her favorite dinners, which she requested multiple times per week, and now, he's weighing in on the late princess's favorite breakfast food.
Princess Diana loved overnight oats even before they were all the rage. The royal chef shared that Princess Diana's love of the latest breakfast craze started in 1993, and she learned about them while visiting a Swiss health clinic. McGrady said enjoyed the overnight oats so much that he'd often prepare a double batch so that he could enjoy a serving too. If this breakfast is the favorite of a princess and her royal chef, it's definitely worth checking out.
Here's how Princess Diana's personal chef made her overnight oats
There are a lot of different ways to prepare overnight oats that will delight even the most discerning palate. But chef Darren McGrady demonstrated the specific way that Princess Diana liked her breakfast, which was simple and nutritious.
"We start off by steeping the oats, and that means adding a liquid to them," McGrady explained. He shared that he used rolled oats and warned against using quick oats for this dish, as he steeped them in freshly squeezed orange juice. That's all he does before covering the bowl with plastic and putting them in the refrigerator overnight.
In the morning, McGrady stirred the oats, which had absorbed most of the orange juice, before adding Greek yogurt to the mixture and stirring again. Then, he added raw honey and lemon juice, giving it another stir.
For Princess Diana's overnight oats, he would grate honeycrisp apples with the skin on straight on top of the oat mixture, then he would add big, plump blueberries before adding the mixture to a glass dish, which he garnished with walnuts and blueberries, resulting in a beautiful and delicious healthy breakfast fit for a princess.