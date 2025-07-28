Princess Diana Was Mostly Vegetarian, But She Did Love This Fish
Did you know that Princess Diana was mostly a vegetarian throughout her lifetime? In fact, vegetable juice was one of Princess Diana's 12 favorite foods. She often ate plant-forward meals and stopped eating beef entirely. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady in a Delish video, Princess Diana preferred eating light, nutritious dishes and avoided heavy cream, butter, and fats. And when she did eat meat-based proteins, it was usually lamb, chicken, liver and onions, or fish. Can you guess what her favorite fish was? If you guessed rainbow trout, you're correct.
Rainbow trout is mild and buttery in flavor and known for not being overwhelmingly fishy. Once cooked to perfection, like with our honey-soy rainbow trout recipe, the fish is tender and flakes beautifully — it's no wonder that Princess Diana favored rainbow trout. With a fish that inherently tastes great, preparation does not have to be complicated. You can grill the rainbow trout, season it with salt, pepper, and a squirt of fresh lemon juice. Some garlic, which Princess Diana tolerated in dishes, according to McGrady, would go well with the cooked rainbow trout as well. Now while she enjoyed rainbow trout, it was not the meal that Princess Diana requested multiple times a week, according to McGrady; that dish was a stuffed bell peppers.
Rainbow trout is easy to prepare for both royals and at your own home
If all this talk about rainbow trout has you craving some this week, we've got you covered with recipes like our pan-seared trout recipe and these 18 baked fish recipes to whip up on busy weeknights. While you don't need chef McGrady's skills to cook rainbow trout at home, you can recreate dishes that are fit for a royal palate, granted to pick quality and fresh rainbow trout at the market.
The fresher the rainbow trout, the tastier it will be when you cook it. Look for fish that have bright rather than dull eyes and skin that shines. It should also smell fresh, rather than sour or rotten. So while rainbow trout may not be the most glamorous fish, like Alaska King salmon or bluefin tuna, in Princess Diana's royal kitchen, it earned her seal of approval. Light, delicate, and easy to prepare, it's the perfect choice for anyone seeking a meal as elegant as it is effortless and fit for a princess.