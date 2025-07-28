Princess Diana Was Mostly Vegetarian, But She Did Love This Fish

Did you know that Princess Diana was mostly a vegetarian throughout her lifetime? In fact, vegetable juice was one of Princess Diana's 12 favorite foods. She often ate plant-forward meals and stopped eating beef entirely. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady in a Delish video, Princess Diana preferred eating light, nutritious dishes and avoided heavy cream, butter, and fats. And when she did eat meat-based proteins, it was usually lamb, chicken, liver and onions, or fish. Can you guess what her favorite fish was? If you guessed rainbow trout, you're correct.

Rainbow trout is mild and buttery in flavor and known for not being overwhelmingly fishy. Once cooked to perfection, like with our honey-soy rainbow trout recipe, the fish is tender and flakes beautifully — it's no wonder that Princess Diana favored rainbow trout. With a fish that inherently tastes great, preparation does not have to be complicated. You can grill the rainbow trout, season it with salt, pepper, and a squirt of fresh lemon juice. Some garlic, which Princess Diana tolerated in dishes, according to McGrady, would go well with the cooked rainbow trout as well. Now while she enjoyed rainbow trout, it was not the meal that Princess Diana requested multiple times a week, according to McGrady; that dish was a stuffed bell peppers.