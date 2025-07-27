How To Structure Your Vegetable Garden Like Ina Garten For Maximum Efficiency

Perhaps surprising no one, when the Barefoot Contessa is at her East Hampton home, "Ina Garten" is often "In A Garden." To her 4.8 million Instagram fans, the expertly-planned garden on Garten's sprawling New York estate is the stuff of legend. Photos of her vegetable and flower beds inspire and excite, framed by Annabelle hydrangeas, dahlias, verbenas, Russian sage, and an orchard of more than 20 crab apple trees. Planning and structure are the key to Garten's famous edible garden — and it's all about the grid pattern and dense companion planting.

Garten's vegetable plot is designed in a grid pattern with four square plots divided by a gravel walkway. Not only does the gravel act as a practical and visual divider for the plants, but it also means that gardeners won't accidentally step on that fertile, aerated soil while harvesting or pulling weeds. Plus, gravel over soil means less room for weeds to grow in the first place. Simultaneously, the square shape of those beds facilitates maximum ease for harvesting. Gardeners can reach their produce from all angles, which can be especially helpful for tinier, harder to reach jewels like cherry tomatoes and strawberries. Produce and herbs from tomatoes to kale, carrots, cabbage, cucumbers, radishes, rhubarb, bok choy, arugula, cabbage, flowering chives, rosemary, and more have been pictured in Garten's photos of her garden. After a harvest, foodies can showcase their fresh, home-grown haul with a garden art vegetable focaccia.